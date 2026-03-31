LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Old Dominion Baseball Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

A leadoff home run cut the lead to 4-1 and then a single and double put runners on second and third with no outs. An RBI groundout cut the lead to 4-2 and then UVA replaced Stroman with Noah Yoder. He walked one batter, but got the final two outs and UVA leads 4-2 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

A leadoff single from Becker got things started and then a one out RBI single from Harris made it 1-0 UVA. Didawick walked to put two runners on with two outs and then a three run home run from Kyle Johnson made it 4-0. ODU got the final out, but the Cavaliers have a strong early lead.

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Stroman. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 5.49 ERA, 19.2 IP, 14 BB, 21 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are going to be lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. RF Kyle Johnson

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. C Jake Weatherspoon

9. 3B Noah Murray

Entering the midweek, Virginia is averaging 9.4 runs per game, which ranks 11th in the country and fourth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami and Pittsburgh. Overall, UVA has scored the second-most runs in the country at 273.

Tuesday will mark the 74th meeting between Virginia and Old Dominion, with the Cavaliers holding a 36-35-2 lead in the all-time series.

In the lone 2025 meeting between the two squads, UVA scored in each of the first five innings to secure an 11-5 victory at Disharoon Park.

The two squads have met 13 times since the start of the 2016 season, including twice in the 2021 NCAA Columbia Regional, with Virginia winning ten of the contests.