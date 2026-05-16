LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
LHP Kyle Johnson (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 29.0 IP, 15 BB, 33 SO) is on the mound for Virginia Baseball in game three, and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. C Jake Weatherspoon
7. 1B Antonio Perrotta
8. RF Zach Jackson
9. 3B RJ Holmes
Virginia is looking to bounce back from a mercy rule 11-2 loss to the Louisville Cardinals in game two. UVA is hoping to improve their standing in the ACC Tournament heading into next week and could use a win this afternoon.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell