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LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score

Can Virginia bounce back from their game two loss and win the series vs Louisville?
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score
LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Baseball, Game Three Score | Virginia Athletic

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 29.0 IP, 15 BB, 33 SO) is on the mound for Virginia Baseball in game three, and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. 1B Antonio Perrotta

8. RF Zach Jackson

9. 3B RJ Holmes

Virginia is looking to bounce back from a mercy rule 11-2 loss to the Louisville Cardinals in game two. UVA is hoping to improve their standing in the ACC Tournament heading into next week and could use a win this afternoon.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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