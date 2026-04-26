LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-2, 5.45 ERA, 38 IP, 16 BB, 42 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how Virginia is lining up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. LF Harrison Didawick

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. RF Kyle Johnson

6. DH Antonio Perrotta

7. C Jake Weatherspoon

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia is looking to bounce from a game two loss that saw them lose 11-0 and only get one hit. UVA head coach Chris Pollard gave a lot of credit to Pittsburgh's offense after the game:

"Credit to Pitt. Their offense is really good, one of the best in the country. You just can’t give an offense like that, that's good top to bottom, a lot of free bases to go with the way they swing the bat and we did that early. They capitalized on it and we were playing uphill the rest of the way.

Can Virginia find a way to win today and avoid the sweep?