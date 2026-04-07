LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs James Madison Baseball Score
Bottom of the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for JMU. UVA leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Gracia walked and Becker singled to put two runners on and then an RBI groundout from Tiroly scored the first run of the game. UVA leads 1-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
A single and hit batter gave JMU two runners on base, but Zatkowski got out of it and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (5-0, 4.99 ERA, 39.2 IP, 13 BB, 42 SO) is on the mound tonight and here is how UVA is going to line up for this game:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. SS Eric Becker
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. RF Kyle Johnson
7. DH Antonio Perrotta
8. 3B Noah Murray
9. Noah Jouras
Can Virgina bounce back after dropping two games and the series against Florida State? The offense went cold in the final two games of the series and could not do anything against the FSU pitchers. Will the bounce back tonight?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell