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LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs James Madison Baseball Score

Can Virginia get a mdiweek win after losing their weekend series against Florida State?
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs James Madison Baseball Score
LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs James Madison Baseball Score | Virginia Athletics

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for JMU. UVA leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Gracia walked and Becker singled to put two runners on and then an RBI groundout from Tiroly scored the first run of the game. UVA leads 1-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A single and hit batter gave JMU two runners on base, but Zatkowski got out of it and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (5-0, 4.99 ERA, 39.2 IP, 13 BB, 42 SO) is on the mound tonight and here is how UVA is going to line up for this game:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. RF Kyle Johnson

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. 3B Noah Murray

9. Noah Jouras

Can Virgina bounce back after dropping two games and the series against Florida State? The offense went cold in the final two games of the series and could not do anything against the FSU pitchers. Will the bounce back tonight?

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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