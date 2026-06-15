Who's next for Virginia? Two recruits who could join UVA's 2027 class soon

UVA football is off to a fairly slow start when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class, but that could change soon, as a few of the program's current targets are heavily trending towards Virginia and might end up making their collegiate decision soon.

Coming off one of the best seasons in school history, UVA is hoping to build off that success by translating it to the recruiting trail. Virginia's roster has was compromised of a mix of transfers and recruits last season and te best teams in the country are finding ways to do both. Will Tony Elliott's program be able to elevate on the trail soon?

Without further ado, let's dive right into the two players most likely to commit to UVA next.

3-star WR Markus Lee, Varina HS (Richmond, VA)

The dual-sport (football/track & field) athlete has been one of Virginia's top in-state targets in the 2027 cycle, and it sounds like Cavaliers' WR Coach Adam Mims is recruiting him to play wide receiver in Charlottesville despite him being a two-way player at the prep level.

The 6'0", 175-pound speed demon is incredibly twitched-up and does an unusually good job of tracking the ball in the air on fades and deep posts. He's also shown the ability to outrun everyone on the defense on jet sweeps, end-arounds, and touch passes, making him a perfect gadget-type player for Des Kitchings and Co. to utilize in the future.

UVA Official Visit: June 12th, 2026

Probability to commit to UVA: 80%

3-star CB Sa Rex, Varina HS (Richmond, VA)

Like his high school teammate Markus Lee, Rex is also a dual-sport athlete for Varina High School. On the other hand, Rex is a bit more sought-after as a football recruit than Lee, with programs like Penn State, Northwestern, and PITT hot on his trail.

Though he has a slight frame at only 165 lbs., Rex has shown the fearlessness to get physical with opposing receivers in press situations and against the run.

Two of his most impressive traits are his processing speed and anticipation in zone coverage. He rarely bites on play or run-action and consistently stays on track until he hits his coverage bubble. Rex made some beautiful interceptions as a junior in 2025, and Virginia CB Coach ShaDon Brown has made him a priority in the 2027 class.

UVA Official Visit: June 5th, 2026

Probability to commit to UVA: 70%