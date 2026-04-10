LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

A leadoff home run gave the Fighting Irish a 1-0 lead and then a pair of walks led to a 2-RBI triple that stretched the Notre Dame lead to 3-0. Johnson got Notre Dame down in order after that, but UVA is facing a 3-0 deficit heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

Jackson draws a one out walk, but UVA can't get any hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

ND draws a leadoff walk, but UVA allows no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

An error and a walk put two runners on, but no hits or runs for ND. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Becker was hit and Tiroly got a one single, but a double play ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 9 SO) is on the mound tonight for the Cavaliers and here is how UVA is going to line up tonight:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. 3B Noah Murray

9. RF Zach Jackson

RHP Xavier Hirsh (2-2, 5.57 ERA, 22.0 IP, 2 BB, 21 SO) is on the mound for Notre Dame.

Entering the weekend, Virginia is averaging 9.2 runs per game, which ranks 13th in the country and fourth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, and Pittsburgh. Overall, UVA has scored the ninth-most runs in the country at 305.

In a series that only dates back to 1991, the Cavaliers and Fighting Irish have only met on the baseball diamond 23 times, with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 12-11. The Fighting Irish enter the weekend having won the last three meetings between the two squads dating back to 2021.