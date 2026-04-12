LIVE Updates: No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Three Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

A one out single from Johnson and a two out walk from Holmes put two runners on and then Gracia blasted a three-run home run to give Virginia a 4-2 lead. Notre Dame got the final out, but the Cavaliers have the lead.

Bottom of the 1st

After a quick out, a passed balll on a strikeout, a walk and a single loaded the bases and then an RBI single tied the game 1-1. A sac fly scored another run before UVA got the final out. Notre Dame leads 2-1 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Becker drew a one out walk and then an RBI double from Tiroly gave UVA a 1-0 lead. Notre Dame got the final two outs, but a solid start for the Cavaliers.

Pregame

John Paone is on the mound for UVA ansd here is how Virginia is lining up for today's game:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. RF Kyle Johnson

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B RJ Holmes

After falling behind 5-0 yesterday in game two, Virginia rallied to cut into the lead, but fell short in the end and now they have lost five of their last six. UVA could use a win today to clinch the series, but they are going to have to take advantage of their chances when runners are on base, something head coach Chris Pollard discussed yesterday:

“Jack Radel is one of the best arms in our league; he’s one of the best arms in the country. He’ll be a first or second round pick and when you spot him a five-run lead, that’s an uphill battle. I thought it was a great job by Noah Yoder and Henry Zatkowski to keep the ballgame right where it was and gave our offense a chance to chip back into it. We had the tying and go-ahead runs on there in the eighth and we just couldn’t come up with a big hit."