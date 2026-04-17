LIVE Updates: No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score

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Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 11.0 IP, 5 BB, 15 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia and here is how UVA is going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. RF Kyle Johnson

6. 1B Sam Harris

7. C Jake Weatherspoon

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B RJ Holmes

Virginia got things started with a big win last night and head coach Chris Pollard gave lots of credit to the pitching staff, depsite a couple of hiccups and home runs given up:

“The two-out two-strike hit by RJ Holmes to extend the inning to get Gracia to the plate was the difference in that inning. Just a really competitive fight on Knaak’s out pitch, the changeup, he poked the ball into right field and gave Gracia a chance to get to the plate and do something special. It was a huge at-bat by Weatherspoon. He ambushed a cutter and I thought it was a great send by Coach Simmons, waving Sam Harris from first on that ball. It was a great jump and a great read by Sam Harris, but the story for me starts with Henry Zatkowski and the job on the mound.”