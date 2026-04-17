LIVE Updates: No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Baseball, Game Two Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Kyle Johnson (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 11.0 IP, 5 BB, 15 SO) is on the mound tonight for Virginia and here is how UVA is going to line up:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. SS Eric Becker
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. RF Kyle Johnson
6. 1B Sam Harris
7. C Jake Weatherspoon
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B RJ Holmes
Virginia got things started with a big win last night and head coach Chris Pollard gave lots of credit to the pitching staff, depsite a couple of hiccups and home runs given up:
“The two-out two-strike hit by RJ Holmes to extend the inning to get Gracia to the plate was the difference in that inning. Just a really competitive fight on Knaak’s out pitch, the changeup, he poked the ball into right field and gave Gracia a chance to get to the plate and do something special. It was a huge at-bat by Weatherspoon. He ambushed a cutter and I thought it was a great send by Coach Simmons, waving Sam Harris from first on that ball. It was a great jump and a great read by Sam Harris, but the story for me starts with Henry Zatkowski and the job on the mound.”
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell