‘Nothing but a blessing': Star transfer outfielder Jordan Crosland commits to Virginia

Jordan Crosland is a Virginia kid. He is also one of the top college baseball players in the transfer portal. Or, at least he was — Crosland just left the portal, committing to the Cavaliers Thursday.

Crosland is a junior transfer from Maryland — 64Analytics ranked him as the No. 13 player available in the transfer portal. He is a powerful right-handed slugger who ranked in the top 12 percent nationally in weighted runs above average in 2026, and produced a 130 weighted runs created plus — compared to a 100 average grade.

A native of Suffolk, Va., Perfect Game ranked Crosland as the top shortstop recruit in the Commonwealth in the high school class of 2023. He features elite bat speed — plus blazing speed as a baserunner — and when he gets the barrel to the baseball, it can often escape the ballpark in a hurry.

“It was a blessing to join Virginia,” Crosland said in an interview with UVA On SI. “Was nothing but a blessing.”

Crosland slashed .283/.414/.519 for the Terrapins in 2026. He displayed both power and speed, as his 12 home runs tied for second on the team and his 12 stolen bases also tied for second on the team. Those marks, along with a contagious energy and focus, made him a top target for Power Four programs. Ultimately, Crosland committed to his in-state Cavaliers Thursday.

“What stuck out to me [about UVA] was the baseball part, but the academics are top-tier, and it's just a great environment,” Crosland said. “When I was going through this portal I really prayed about it, took time to talk about it with my family, and [UVA] really just felt like home whenever I talked to Coach Pollard, and spent time with them on my visit.”

It’s no secret that Virginia is in need of outfielders — AJ Gracia, Harrison Didawick and potentially Kyle Johnson are all heading to the MLB Draft. The Cavaliers return Zach Jackson, but there are two starting spots open next to him. Virginia hopes it has filled those with its hefty transfer haul. Coach Chris Pollard already added Sal Mineo from Delaware, and the Cavaliers got another promising transfer Thursday in Crosland. Part of how Pollard landed Crosland was the complete package of the University academics, player culture, plus program success and coach-player relationship building.

“It really felt like home,” Crosland said. “There was a certain energy that I can't explain there, but it really felt it was the best fit for me to feel like, ‘yes, I want to be here,’ not just because of the academics, but the coaches and everyone, they were kind, they were great people, and obviously the academics are top tier. It was awesome.”

In his time at Maryland, Crosland said he had a unique journey. He played about half a season as a freshman in 2024 before he had to get 12 stitches on his left thumb due to an injury suffered while trying to turn a double play. Then, as a sophomore, he slid into second base headfirst and tore the UCL in his right thumb. He went through the same rehab process as before, just on the other hand. 2026 was his first healthy season as a redshirt sophomore.

“Happy that I was able to make an impact, not just playing-wise statistically, but also through my faith, and being a good teammate,” Crosland said. “Excited to come play for Coach Pollard, and being a Virginia kid, I'm really looking forward to be able to represent and have ‘Virginia’ on my chest. I don't take that lightly.”

Unfortunately for Maryland, the Terrapins finished third-worst in the Big Ten standings. Maryland failed to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament — overall, the conference only had four teams earn NCAA Tournament bids. The Terrapins’ primary detriment was a pitching staff that had a collective ERA of 7.24. On the other hand, their offense was potent. Crosland was a big reason why. He decided to test the portal waters, where recruiting coordinator Derek Simmons was quick to express interest in Crosland.

“That sparked up excitement for me right away, because obviously I'm a Virginia kid, I'm from Virginia, and I've been watching Virginia and the Wahoos play in the College World Series,” Crosland said.

No stranger to the Cavaliers, Crosland grew up with some of their players in the 757 area. He also crossed paths with some on the travel circuit, including Harrison Didawick, Luke Hanson, Kyle Johnson, Aidan Teel and others. On his visit to Grounds roughly two weeks ago, Crosland ran into a surprised Didawick. Throughout the transfer process, Crosland asked Didawick questions about life on Grounds, the program and other topics.

Crosland has demonstrated an ability to rise to the occasion when his team is an underdog. Maryland faced Virginia this season on March 24, a game in which Crosland went 2-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. Two days before that game, Crosland went 2-3 with a home run and two runs scored at No. 1 UCLA.

The talented left fielder can make an impact defensively, too. Crosland has gunned down several runners at home plate and has shown flashes of making Didawick-esque diving catches. At the moment, it is possible Crosland could be penciled in as Virginia’s starting left fielder in 2027.

But when Crosland was asked about what he brings to the table, he did not mention any of the highlight home runs or showstopping defensive plays.

“Before I say anything of what I can do personally on the field, I [will say I bring] energy, really good energy and being a great teammate is very important to me,” Crosland said. “So, in putting others before myself and being true to that with my faith, I think that has more of an impact than what stats can [say]. [I prioritize] giving everything to the team, and being full of energy, and putting others before myself. So, being a servant, as Coach Pollard would say. It is about leading others before you can lead yourself.”

Pollard has been on an absolute tear in the transfer portal thus far — adding Mineo, Michael Elko, Reid Howard and multiple pitchers. The Cavaliers have several starters to replace, so a high-quality portal haul is essential to supplement returners and the incoming freshman class.

“All glory to God,” Crosland said.