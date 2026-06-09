Which recruits could Virginia lose in the 2026 MLB Draft?

For a program like Virginia baseball which consistently collects a top-10 recruiting class, the MLB Draft can often poach prized incoming talents. There is an extremely high chance that multiple recruits choose to go pro instead of heading to Charlottesville.

However, sometimes there are surprises — such as when the Cavaliers were able to keep both John Paone and Noah Yoder last summer. Coach Chris Pollard will hope there continue to be pleasant surprises for the Cavaliers this year. That could prove to be difficult.

Bo Lowrance: extremely likely to lose

The top player in Virginia’s 2026 class is currently ranked by MLB as the No. 38 prospect in the entire draft. Lowrance has gone as early as the late teens in some mock drafts — and it is easy to see why. The third baseman checks in at a towering 6-foot-5 and does not turn 19 until mid-September. He currently plays as a left-handed contact hitter, but with time and room to add some weight, Lowrance could develop notable power. Lowrance is a consensus top-100 prospect in the 2026 high school class. The only realistic options for him to make it to Charlottesville are if he experiences a significant draft slide, or receives a notable underslot contract offer.

Will Yow: very likely to lose

The No. 2 player in the Cavaliers’ class is Yow, a St. Anne’s-Belfield product who went to school just behind Disharoon Park. According to the MLB scouting report, Yow is considered to be one of the fastest players in the entire draft class. Like Lowrance, he has lots of room to grow, as the shortstop does not turn 19 until December. Yow has hovered around the back end of the top 100 draft prospects for over half a year, which makes it rather unlikely that he becomes a Cavalier. However, if he slips a round or two, the idea of Yow forming a middle infield tandem with RJ Holmes is tantalizing.

Wyatt Clatur: possible to lose

Of Virginia’s recruits, only Lowrance and Yow currently rank inside MLB’s top 200 draft prospects. That means that the rest of the class stands a solid chance of remaining intact. Clatur, ranked as the program’s No. 3 prospect, stands the highest chance of being swiped by an MLB organization. Clatur has a fastball that hits 95 miles per hour, plus an effective changeup and a promising slurve. His name has been floated as a possible top-200 selection, but given the momentum of some experienced collegiate arms, it is possible Clatur ends up going to college and headlining Virginia’s class.

Bryant James: unlikely to lose

James played his high school ball at Bishop O’Connell, where he showcased some zippy speed — he ran the 60-yard dash in 6.26 seconds. James has a powerful, clutch bat and was perhaps a tad underrated on the national recruiting boards due to less impressive tools as a pitcher. In college, James would profile as an athletic infielder who could also play in the outfield if needed. Depending on what Virginia does in the transfer portal, playing time could be difficult to earn, but in the long term, James could boost his draft stock with a productive Cavaliers career.

Sean Loggie: possible to lose

The New Jersey native may stand a strong chance at being drafted before James, even though the latter is ranked one spot higher on Virginia’s recruit list. As a 6-foot-6 lefty, Loggie has a diverse pitching arsenal with electric spin rates — his only weakness is that his fastball lives in the upper 80s or low 90s and only tops out at 93 mph. However, the ceiling is absolutely enchanting, and Loggie could become a star for the Cavaliers under the tutelage of pitching coach Brady Kirkpatrick.

Others: unlikely to lose

The exact spot varies, but across most sites, Virginia is considered to have a top-10 recruiting class. Pollard and staff should feel good about the draft knowing that only Lowrance and Yow are near-certain to leave. The Cavaliers have an elite class despite lacking a solid cohort of top-100 recruits. Instead, Virginia’s incoming freshman class is built around toolsy, developmental players who were probably underrated across the national rankings.

In particular, there are a lot of talented right-handed pitchers for the Cavaliers to be excited about, including Griffin Loy, Wes Peterson, Quinn Showalter and Pierce Quinn. As another promising recruit, New Jersey shortstop Sal Garcia carries some upside as a defensive infielder with an up-the-middle approach.

There are also a few Commonwealth locals in Jayden Davis (Amherst County) and Barrett Bucholz (Mechanicsville). This should end up being a productive class even after the MLB Draft concludes — and Pollard will need them to contribute, given the excess of upperclassmen also heading to the MLB Draft.