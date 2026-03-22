LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs No.24 Wake Forest Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
RHP John Paone (1-1, 4.79 ERA, 20.2 IP, 5 BB, 22 SO) is on the mound today and here is how Virginia is lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. DH Kyle Johnson
8. C Jake Weatherspoon
9. RF Griffin Enis
UVA starting pitcher Max Stammel surrendered seven runs in the 2.2 innings of work to be tagged with the loss yesterday. Kyle Johnson and Harrison Didawick each went 2-for-4 on Saturday to pace the Virginia offense.
Can Virginia bounce back today?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell