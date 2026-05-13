Latest Field of 64 Projections For Virginia Baseball Heading Into The Final Week

The final week of the regular season is here, and Virginia Baseball has already gotten off to a good start. The Cavaliers were able to run rule Richmond on Tuesday, winning 18-6, and heading into their final series of the year against Louisville with some momentum. After losing two of three against Cal, this team really needed a win.

The field of 64 projections for UVA has changed with the team in a bit of a slump over the past three weeks. After looking like a lock to host a regional, it is looking less and less likely that Chris Pollard's team is going to be able to do that. Getting swept by Pittsburgh (who continues to not play well since) and then losing a series to California, who was in last place in the ACC heading into this past weekend, has really hurt their case.

In the latest field of 64 projections from Baseball America and D1Baseball, Virginia is projected to head into SEC country as a No. 2 seed. Baseball America is projecting Virginia as the No. 2 seed in the Athens regional, and here are the teams in that regional:

1. Georgia

2. Virginia

3. Texas State

4. Fairleigh Dickinson

In the D1Baseball projections, UVA is sent to Tuscaloosa, AL and here is how that regional lines up:

1. Alabama

2. Virginia

3. High Point

4. St. Johns

So how could Virginia fare in these regionals?

Given how they have played in recent weeks, it is hard for me to see how UVA would win either of these regionals, but if they can rediscover their offensive firepower (getting Eric Becker back would be a huge help), and their pitching could be more consistent, I think that they could pull the upset and get to a super regional.

Georgia would be the toughest opponent, as they have one of the top offenses in the country and their ability to hit home runs could make things tough for UVA.

I think that hosting a regional is likely not going to happen unless Virginia can find a way to sweep Louisville this weekend and make a run and win the ACC Tournament. If they do not host a regional, they will likely be sent to an SEC team hosting one and both Alabama and Georgia are possibilities.

Virginia has not played like a team that is capable of winning a regional in a few weeks, but they still have time to figure it out.