LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs No.8 North Carolina Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (1-0, 6.92 ERA, 13.0 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers and here is how they are going to line up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. C Thomas O'Connell

After splitting the midweek series vs Charlotte, Virginia opens ACC play against one of the best teams in the country. North Carolina comes into this game ranked No. 8 in the latest D1 Baseball Rankings, second best in the ACC behind No. 5 Georgia Tech.

The two squads have faced off more than 300 times, with UNC leading the all-time series 192-120-4. Due to ACC expansion, 2025 marked the first non-COVID season in which UVA and UNC did not play each other since 1944-45.

Entering the midweek contests, Virginia is averaging 10.8 runs per game, which ranks eighth in the country and fifth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, and Pittsburgh. The high-octane offense has been supercharged by 24 home runs this season, which are the 10th most in the nation.