LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Two Score
After a dominant win last night in Blacksburg, Virginia looks to remain hot and get a series win vs their arch rival Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers are very much in the discussion to make the NCAA Tournament, but could use every win they can get.
Here is how the Cavaliers are lining up for tonight's game.
1. CF Aidan Teel
2. SS Eric Becker
3. RF Henry Ford
4. 1B Chris Arroyo
5. 2B Henry Godbout
6. C Jacob Ference
7. DH Harrison Didawick
8. LF James Nunnallee
9. 3B Luke Hanson
Bradley Hodges is on the mound for UVA.
Top of the 1st
