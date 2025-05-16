LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Two Score

Cavaliers Now

After a dominant win last night in Blacksburg, Virginia looks to remain hot and get a series win vs their arch rival Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers are very much in the discussion to make the NCAA Tournament, but could use every win they can get.

Here is how the Cavaliers are lining up for tonight's game.

Here is how Virginia is lining up for game two today:

1. CF Aidan Teel

2. SS Eric Becker

3. RF Henry Ford

4. 1B Chris Arroyo

5. 2B Henry Godbout

6. C Jacob Ference

7. DH Harrison Didawick

8. LF James Nunnallee

9. 3B Luke Hanson

Bradley Hodges is on the mound for UVA.

Top of the 1st

