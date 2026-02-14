LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Wagner Baseball, Game 2

Top of the 1st

Virginia picked up a 13-7 win over Wagner on Friday. Aiden Harris scored his first career home run for the Cavaliers and came up big for the program. It was the first game in the Chris Pollard era and was a successful game to get things going. The Hoos look to pick up another victory on Saturday.

Here is the lineup for the Cavaliers today:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Noah Murray

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. DH Joe Tiroly

7. C Thomas O'Connell

8. 3B Aiden Harris

9. RF Zach Jackson

More Virginia Baseball News:

•LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Wagner Baseball, Game One Score

•How To Watch Virginia Baseball vs. Wagner: Start Time and TV Channel

•Virginia Lands Interesting Spot in First D1 Baseball Field of 64 Projection For 2026

•Virginia Outfielder Named D1 Baseball Preseason All-American