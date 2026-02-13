LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Wagner Baseball, Game One Score
Top of the 1st
Zatkowski loaded the bases with a single, a walk, and a HBP with one out, but he struck out the final two batters to keep Wagner off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st.
Bottom of the 1st
Welcome to opening day in college baseball.
The Chris Pollard era begins in Charlottesville today and Virginia is looking to begin the season 1-0. They are going to face Wagner today and then in a double header tomorrow for the first series of the season.
Henry Zatkowski (5-2, 4.82 ERA, 59.2 IP, 12 BB, 58 SO) is going to be on the mound today for Virginia.
After missing the postseason in 2025, the Cavaliers are looking to return to the NCAA tournament and make a run at the program’s eighth trip to the Men’s College World Series. Dating back to 2016, UVA is 7-2 on Opening Day, including a record of 3-0 at Disharoon Park. Since 2004, Virginia is 51-16-1 in games played on the Opening Weekend of the season. Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, the Cavaliers are 32-6 in the month of February.
Here is the lineup for the Cavaliers today:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Noah Murray
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. DH Joe Tiroly
7. C Thomas O'Connell
8. 3B Aiden Harris
9. RF Zach Jackson
