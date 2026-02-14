LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Wagner Baseball, Game 3

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

After a one out single, Drew Koenen replaced Yeager on the mound and got two quick outs. Wagner leads 6-5 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Three singles loaded the bases for UVA and after Murray fouled out, Becker came up with a 2-RBI double to make it 6-3 with one out. A 2-RBI double from Sam Harris closed the gap to one run heading into the 3rd inning.

Top of the 2nd

A walk and a single put two runners on for Wagner and then a sacrifice bunt scored their fifth run of the game. After a strikeout, Wagner got a sac fly to score another run to make it 6-1. They got the final out, but the deficit just got bigger.

Bottom of the 1st

A pair of singles from Becker and Gracia got two runners on and then the Cavaliers scored on an error to cut the lead to 4-1. That was the only run of the inning.

Top of the 1st

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Wagner and then a grand slam gave them an early 4-0 lead. Yeager got the final out, but UVA is in a big hole now.

After a big offensive output in game two of the series, Virginia is going for the sweep in game two of the double header today against Wagner. The Cavaliers offense has been fantastic in the first two games of the year, but the pitching has been less stable. Let's see if that is something that changes in the final game of the opening series.

Here is how UVA is going to line up for game three of this series:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. DH Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. 3B Aiden Harris

8. C Thomas O'Connell

9. 2B Zach Murray

Michael Yeager is on the mound for game three.

