NCAA Field of 64 Projections: Latest D1Baseball Projections See Virginia Baseball as the Last Team In
It is going to be a tense Monday for Virginia Baseball. After being upset by Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament, the Cavaliers head into Selection Monday unsure if they are going to be included in the final field of 64. UVA has been going back and forth in the projections between being among the first four teams out and being among the final four teams in. The Cavaliers are the last team in according to the latest projections from D1Baseball. Virginia, Xavier, Connecticut, and Troy are the last four in and Virginia is place in the Eugene Regional, hosted by Oregon. Oregon is the projected No. 8 national seed and the regional consists of Oregon, Arizona, Virginia, and Nevada.
After the loss to Boston College on Wednesday night, Virginia head coach Brian O'Connor made the case for his team to be included in the field:
Boston College jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first with a pair of doubles and a Virginia fielding error that led to a run scoring. UVA answered in the bottom of the opening frame with a two-run home run from Becker. The homer was Becker’s ninth of the season.
The Eagles reestablished a five-run lead when a pair of runs scored on a wild pitch and a Virginia throwing error in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the frame, the Cavaliers plated a pair of runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Becker and Ford. After a quiet third, Boston College scored two more runs in the fourth on a Cavalier error and an RBI single to make it a 9-4 ballgame.
Alex Markus pitched 2.1 innings of one-hit ball out of the Virginia bullpen to keep it a five-run game.
Harrison Didawick reached base to open Virginia’s four-run inning on an Eagle error. Didawick later scored on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice before Ford hammered a no-doubt three-run blast that brought UVA back to within a run at 9-8.
Boston College responded with a three-run inning in the top of the eighth, including a two-run double down the line in left and an Eagle scoring on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the ninth, a trio of Cavalier batters went down in order as Boston College secured the 12-8 final.
Will they be? It is going to be among the biggest storylines to watch across the country on Monday when the field is announced.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson- Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 1
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke- Duke 4, Pitt 3
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia- Boston College 11, UVA 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech- GT 10, Cal 3
Game 10: No. 5 Clemson vs No. 4 NC State- Clemson 7, NC State 6
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: No. 7 Duke vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: No. 15 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)
Semifinals (Saturday, May 24th)
Game 13: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs No, 5 Clemson- 1:00 p.m. ET