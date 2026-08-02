Post-Class of 2022 injunction, Virginia baseball could bulldoze its way to Omaha

At the moment, it is possible that Harrison Didawick and Kevin Jaxel could return to Virginia. Multiple state judges have granted injunctions for plaintiffs representing the Class of 2022, seeking an additional year of eligibility for the 2026-27 academic year.

Unless things change, the Cavalier seniors who played four years beginning in the 2022-23 season are eligible to play. And because both Didawick and Jaxel went undrafted, a return to Charlottesville could be a better situation than playing in alternative leagues.

A return would be great for Chris Pollard as well — his Virginia team, already poised for a strong season, could be a favorite to reach the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

What would the lineup look like if Didawick and Jaxel return?

Virginia will be loaded with competitive depth at every position. The only surefire starters are Jordan Crosland, Jake Weatherspoon and Didawick (if he returns). There is also a strong case for RJ Holmes and Sam Harris — but at which positions?

A potential lineup against RHP:

2B Will Yow/Reid Howard

SS RJ Holmes

LF Jordan Crosland

CF Harrison Didawick

1B Sam Harris

C Jake Weatherspoon

DH Antonio Perrotta

RF Zach Jackson

3B Michael Elko

Also factor in OF Sal Mineo, INF/OF Bryant James, C Thomas O’Connell, INF Noah Murray and others.

Again, the positions and batting order are entirely unsettled. The point is that Virginia has a strong mix of contact bats and power bats, along with proven veterans and talented newcomers.

A loaded pitching staff

Starters: Joey Giordano, Henry Zatkowski and John Paone

Key relievers: Noah Yoder, Serigne Sarre, Christian Lucarelli, Thomas Stewart, Max Stammel, Kevin Jaxel, Drew Koenen, Ryan Prior, Wyatt Clatur, Sean Loggie, John Downing, Griffin Loy, Wes Peterson, Quinn Showalter and Pierce Quinn

The pitching staff looks to make major strides this upcoming season. Giordano was the Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year, and a strong freshman class also helps along with veteran additions in Sarre and Downing.

Virginia might still be able to make external additions

It is likely that post-injunction, a special transfer portal window will open to allow those graduated players to seek other opportunities. The Cavaliers could take a look at some newly reinstated veterans to bolster their roster — or even swing for a coveted acquisition if they have the funds to do so.

Many guidelines and regulations have yet to be settled or confirmed post-injunction. Whatever happens, expect Pollard and staff to follow the developments closely and maximize the situation.