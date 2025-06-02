Social Media Reacts to Virginia Baseball Coach Brian O'Connor Leaving For Mississippi State
Things seemed to be trending towards Virginia Baseball head coach Brian O'Connor leaving to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State and it was made official tonight. O'Connor will be the Bulldog's next head coach and now the Cavaliers will have to search for the successor to one of the top coaches in the country. O'Connor has been at UVA for the past 22 seasons but is leaving for a new challenge in Starkville.
This is a huge loss for UVA. O'Connor has been one of the best coaches in the country and replacing him is not going to be easy. This job should be attractive to a number of candidates, however.
With one of the biggest coaching moves in recent memory, social media had plenty of reaction to Brian O'Connor leaving for Starkville:
O'Connor had this to say about taking the job at Mississippi State:
"Mississippi State represents everything I love about college baseball — tradition, passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I've coached against this program and followed it closely for years. The atmosphere at Dudy Noble Field is nationally recognized as the best in the sport. I'm incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead a program with this kind of legacy and fan base. Mississippi State has set the standard in college baseball, and I can't wait to get to work, build relationships and compete for championships in Starkville."
O'Connor took over the Virginia program in 2004 and quickly elevated it into a national power. In 22 seasons, he led the Cavaliers to: O'Connor's seven College World Series appearances are also the third most among active NCAA head coaches. Virginia had made just three NCAA appearances before his arrival. He also became the second-fastest coach in ACC history to reach 500 career wins.
O’Connor entered the 2025 season with a career record of 885-370-2 and a 362-234-1 record in ACC play. He is one of eight coaches in the history of the ACC to accumulate 700 wins and his .705 winning percentage is the highest among active NCAA coaches.