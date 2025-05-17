Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where is Virginia Heading Into The Final Day Of The Regular Season?
The final day of the regular season has arrived for the Virginia Cavaliers. UVA dropped game two to Virginia Tech last night, but they have played well down the stretch and find themselves in the middle of the discussion to be in the NCAA Tournament.
After a quiet top of the first for the Cavaliers, the homestanding Hokies struck first in the opening frame with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and an RBI single that made it an early 2-0 contest.
A scoreless second inning gave way to a third frame where each team plated a pair of runs. UVA tied the game at 2-2 with a Ford two-run home run that scored Becker, who reached when he was hit by a pitch. Virginia Tech regained the lead with two runs of their own in the home half of the frame on a fielder’s choice that plated a run and an RBI single.
Jacob Ference worked a leadoff in the fourth and came around to score on Nunnallee’s 12th double of the season. Nunnallee came home to tie the game at 4-4, three batters on a Becker single to right field.
In relief of Bradley Hodges, Bryson Moore tossed three innings of shutout ball while surrendering only one hit with three strikeouts.
The Hokies took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a pinch-hit solo home run from Lewis.
After surrendering the go-ahead home run, Blanco only allowed a pair of Hokie baserunners over the final 2.2 innings.
Virginia attempted to mount a rally in the ninth when Chris Arroyo doubled down the line in right with two outs before Virginia Tech’s Grant Manning forced a groundout to end the game.
North Carolina is the top team heading into the final day, followed closely by NC State. Florida State rounds out the top four, while Clemson, Duke, and Virginia are close behind. The Cavaliers may have lost to Virginia Tech last night, but they have done themselves a huge favor with how they have played down the stretch.
Behind them are Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville, and Notre Dame, four tournament hopeful teams. The Fighting Irish are one of the ACC teams on the bubble and what happens to them could depend on how they perform next week. Virginia Tech was on the bubble before a rough stretch of play, but even a win against Virginia last night may not have been enough. They need to win the series today and perform well next week to even be in consideration.
Boston College, Stanford, Pitt, and Cal make up the bottom of the ACC.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/17)
1. North Carolina (18-10, 39-11)
2. NC State (17-10, 33-17)
3. Georgia Tech (18-11, 38-16)
4. Florida State (16-10, 36-13)
5. Clemson (17-12, 40-15)
6. Duke (17-12, 36-17)
7. Virginia (15-11, 31-17)
8. Wake Forest (16-13, 36-18)
9. Miami (15-13, 31-22)
10. Louisville (14-15, 34-19)
11. Notre Dame (13-16, 30-20)
12. Virginia Tech (12-17, 30-23)
13. Boston College (11-18, 26-27)
14. Stanford (10-19, 26-24)
15. Pitt (10-19, 26-25)
16. California (8-21, 21-30)