Updated Field of 64 Projections: Virginia Baseball Is One Of Teams On The Outside Looking In
It has not been the season that most Virginia fans had hoped for when it began, but the good news is that there is still time to turn things around and get back in the running for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. UVA did not play in a weekend series, but picked up two midweek wins against Liberty and Navy, though those wins did not do much when it came to boosting their RPI. As of today, the Cavaliers have an RPI of 73, one that is low for a team that is hoping to still make the NCAA Tournament.
So where is Virginia exactly in the latest Field of 64 projections? According to On3's Jonathan Wagner, they are not even among the first four out, but among the next four out. The final four teams that get into the tournament according to Wagner are Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, and Kansas State. The first four out include Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky, Xavier, and Notre Dame. Virginia, Southeastern Louisiana, Kennesaw State, and Florida Atlantic are the next four teams out.
Virginia is on the edge of the postseason and they took care of business this past week. While the Cavaliers did not have an ACC matchup over the weekend, UVA was able to take care of business in the midweek matchups against Liberty and Navy. Virginia has a big weekend ahead and they need to close the season strong if they want to be able to make the NCAA Tournament.
Virginia has to avoid a midweek upset vs Towson this weekend and then they get to face the hottest team in the ACC. Miami comes to town this weekend and if Virginia can find a way to either get a series win or even a sweep (I know it seems far fetched), they would vastly improve their chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament. There is still a ways to go and not much season left for the preseason No. 2 to try and get firmly into the postseason picture.
Florida State remains on top after taking the series vs Clemson and the Seminoles look like the team to beat in the ACC still. NC State got knocked from their top spot after losing their series against Miami, who remains the hottest teams in the ACC. The Hurricanes are now 5th, right behind Georgia Tech and after a bad start to the season, Miami is still in the hunt for the No. 1 spot in the ACC.
Duke won a non-conference series against Radford, Louisville lost a series to Notre Dame, Virginia did not play over the weekend (along with North Carolina), Georgia Tech defeated Western Carolina, and Stanford got a series win vs Boston College.
Miami was the clear winner of the weekend, with Florida State right behind them.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are some big series across the conference. NC State faces North Carolina, Louisville travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, Miami faces Virginia, and Duke faces Clemson. All of these series could have a potential impact on the ACC race, which is coming into the home stretch.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/5)
1. Florida State (14-7, 33-10)
2. NC State (15-9, 30-15)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 35-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 33-14)
5. Miami (14-9, 29-18)
6. Clemson (14-10, 37-12)
7. Duke (14-10, 32-15)
8. Louisville (13-11, 32-15)
9. Virginia (11-10, 26-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 32-16)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 26-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 27-21)
13. Pitt (9-15, 24-21)
14. Boston College (10-17, 23-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 24-20)
16. California (6-18, 18-27)
