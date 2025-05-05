Latest Bowl Projections From 247Sports Paints a Grim 2025 Outlook for Tony Elliott And Virginia Football
Virginia has not been bowl eligible since going 6-6 after the 2021 season, but they have not actually played in a bowl game since making the Orange Bowl in 2019 after going 9-3 and losing to Clemson in the ACC Championship.
Yes, it has been that long.
This could be the year though that Tony Elliott gets his breakthrough and gets the Cavaliers back in a bowl game. They have one of the softer schedules in the ACC, one that does not include Clemson, Miami, SMU, or Georgia Tech on it and has Coastal Carolina and William & Mary in the non-conference slate. Armed with the fourth-ranked transfer class in the ACC (per 247Sports), a bowl game looks like it is the expectation for Elliott and his program this season.
However, the newest 247Sports Bowl Projections do not paint a good looking picture for Eliott's team in 2025. Even with the schedule and the transfer class, UVA is nowhere to be seen in the projections. That would be a disappointment considering how the Cavaliers have approached this offseason.
Right now at Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia's win total is set at 5.5 and that seems reasonable. They open the season at home against Coastal Carolina and the Chanticleers are not supposed to be one of the better teams in the Sun Belt. A telling game this season will be in week two, when Virginia goes on the road to face NC State. The Wolfpack are always tough to beat at home, but they have lost a lot of talent this offseason and are beatable. If Virginia can win that, a bowl game should be within reach.
William & Mary plus Stanford should be gimmes for the Cavaliers and at worst, they should be 3-1 to start the season. They will be underdogs at home vs Florida State, but the Seminoles have plenty of question marks as well and could be vulnerable to an upset away from Tallahassee. It is anyone's guess as to how they look this season.
Going on the road to beat Louisville might be too tough of a task but Virginia did almost clip the Cardinals last season. After a bye week, a home game against Washington State is not super intimidating considering their roster and coaching staff turnover this offseason and then another interesting matchup on the road at North Carolina. How the Tar Heels will look under Bill Belichick is anyone's guess.
All four November games are winnable. Cal and Wake Forest are projected to be among the worst teams in the league, though the Cal game is on the road. Duke on the road will be tough and then to finish the season, Virginia has their annual rivalry game with Virginia Tech. The path is there for Elliott and the Cavaliers to make a bowl game, but they have to prove it on the field.
