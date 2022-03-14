Skip to main content

Virginia Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Poll, No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America

The Cavaliers cracked the D1Baseball.com Top 25 for the first time this season

Virginia baseball (14-1, 2-1 ACC) cracked the top 25 of the latest D1Baseball.com rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 19. The Cavaliers, who suffered their first loss of the season in the series finale at Duke on Sunday, are ranked No. 5 in the latest rankings on both Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America. UVA is also tied with North Carolina at No. 17 in the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. 

Here are the latest top 25 rankings for D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, and USA TODAY Sports. 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY

1. Ole Miss

1. Vanderbilt

1. Notre Dame

1. Ole Miss

2. Texas

2. Tennessee

2. Ole Miss

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

3. Oregon State

3. Oregon State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Vanderbilt

4. LSU

4. Texas

4. Arkansas

5. Oregon State

5. Virginia

5. Virginia

5. Tennessee

6. Notre Dame

6. Texas

6. Vanderbilt

6. Oregon State

7. Tennessee

7. Notre Dame

7. Arkansas

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida State

8. Georgia Tech

8. Florida State

8. LSU

9. Florida

9. Ole Miss

9. Tennessee

9. Florida

10. Georgia Tech

10. Georgia

10. Stanford

10. Georgia Tech

11. Oklahoma State

11. North Carolina

11. Oklahoma State

11. Stanford

12. Stanford

12. Liberty

12. Liberty

12. Florida State

13. LSU

13. Florida

13. Florida

13. Texas Tech

14. Liberty

14. Stanford

14. Georgia Tech

14. Liberty

15. North Carolina

15. Texas State

15. Clemson

15. Oklahoma State

16. Arizona

16. Arizona

16. LSU

16. Arizona

17. Texas Tech

17. Texas Tech

17. Arizona

17. Virginia

18. Clemson

18. Arkansas

18. Georgia

17. North Carolina

19. Virginia

19. Purdue

19. North Carolina

19. Clemson

20. Georgia

20. Clemson

20. Gonzaga

20. Georgia

21. TCU

21. Old Dominion

21. Maryland

21. TCU

22. Texas State

22. Florida State

22. Texas State

22. Maryland

23. Mississippi State

23. Miami

23. Texas Tech

23. Texas State

24. Maryland

24. Gonzaga

24. Old Dominion

24. Mississippi State

25. Gonzaga

25. USC

25. USC

25. Gonzaga

Virginia is currently second in the country in scoring at 12.1 runs per game and tied for second in the nation in team ERA at 1.58. UVA's team batting average of .335 in ninth in college baseball. 

Virginia hosts Rider on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Boston College to Charlottesville for a three-game ACC series next weekend.

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 14 UVA Men's Tennis Beats No. 21 Notre Dame and Louisville

Virginia Baseball Splits Sunday Doubleheader with Duke

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State in NIT

Selection Sunday: Virginia Basketball Misses First NCAA Tournament Since 2013

Mia Barnett and Owayne Owens Earn All-American Honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

Shellenberger Leads No. 2 Virginia to 15-11 Victory at No. 11 North Carolina

William Woodall, Virginia Cavaliers men's tennis
All Sports

No. 14 UVA Men's Tennis Beats No. 21 Notre Dame and Louisville

By Matt Newton9 hours ago
Tori Gilbert, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
All Sports

UVA Softball Comes Up Just Short of Sweep Over No. 24 Notre Dame

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
Baseball vs. Duke
Baseball

Virginia Baseball Splits Sunday Doubleheader with Duke

By Matt Newton11 hours ago
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball
Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Selection Sunday Winners and Losers

By Matt Newton14 hours ago
NIT
Basketball

NIT Bracket Revealed | 2022 National Invitation Tournament

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State in NIT

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament
Basketball

Complete 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket | March Madness

By Matt Newton18 hours ago
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Selection Sunday: Virginia Basketball Misses First NCAA Tournament Since 2013

By Matt Newton18 hours ago