Virginia Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Poll, No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America
Virginia baseball (14-1, 2-1 ACC) cracked the top 25 of the latest D1Baseball.com rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 19. The Cavaliers, who suffered their first loss of the season in the series finale at Duke on Sunday, are ranked No. 5 in the latest rankings on both Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America. UVA is also tied with North Carolina at No. 17 in the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.
Here are the latest top 25 rankings for D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, and USA TODAY Sports.
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY
1. Ole Miss
1. Vanderbilt
1. Notre Dame
1. Ole Miss
2. Texas
2. Tennessee
2. Ole Miss
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
3. Oregon State
3. Oregon State
3. Vanderbilt
4. Vanderbilt
4. LSU
4. Texas
4. Arkansas
5. Oregon State
5. Virginia
5. Virginia
5. Tennessee
6. Notre Dame
6. Texas
6. Vanderbilt
6. Oregon State
7. Tennessee
7. Notre Dame
7. Arkansas
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida State
8. Georgia Tech
8. Florida State
8. LSU
9. Florida
9. Ole Miss
9. Tennessee
9. Florida
10. Georgia Tech
10. Georgia
10. Stanford
10. Georgia Tech
11. Oklahoma State
11. North Carolina
11. Oklahoma State
11. Stanford
12. Stanford
12. Liberty
12. Liberty
12. Florida State
13. LSU
13. Florida
13. Florida
13. Texas Tech
14. Liberty
14. Stanford
14. Georgia Tech
14. Liberty
15. North Carolina
15. Texas State
15. Clemson
15. Oklahoma State
16. Arizona
16. Arizona
16. LSU
16. Arizona
17. Texas Tech
17. Texas Tech
17. Arizona
17. Virginia
18. Clemson
18. Arkansas
18. Georgia
17. North Carolina
19. Virginia
19. Purdue
19. North Carolina
19. Clemson
20. Georgia
20. Clemson
20. Gonzaga
20. Georgia
21. TCU
21. Old Dominion
21. Maryland
21. TCU
22. Texas State
22. Florida State
22. Texas State
22. Maryland
23. Mississippi State
23. Miami
23. Texas Tech
23. Texas State
24. Maryland
24. Gonzaga
24. Old Dominion
24. Mississippi State
25. Gonzaga
25. USC
25. USC
25. Gonzaga
Virginia is currently second in the country in scoring at 12.1 runs per game and tied for second in the nation in team ERA at 1.58. UVA's team batting average of .335 in ninth in college baseball.
Virginia hosts Rider on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Boston College to Charlottesville for a three-game ACC series next weekend.
