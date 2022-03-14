Virginia Ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball Poll, No. 5 in Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America

The Cavaliers cracked the D1Baseball.com Top 25 for the first time this season

Virginia baseball (14-1, 2-1 ACC) cracked the top 25 of the latest D1Baseball.com rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 19. The Cavaliers, who suffered their first loss of the season in the series finale at Duke on Sunday, are ranked No. 5 in the latest rankings on both Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America. UVA is also tied with North Carolina at No. 17 in the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Here are the latest top 25 rankings for D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, and USA TODAY Sports.

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY 1. Ole Miss 1. Vanderbilt 1. Notre Dame 1. Ole Miss 2. Texas 2. Tennessee 2. Ole Miss 2. Texas 3. Arkansas 3. Oregon State 3. Oregon State 3. Vanderbilt 4. Vanderbilt 4. LSU 4. Texas 4. Arkansas 5. Oregon State 5. Virginia 5. Virginia 5. Tennessee 6. Notre Dame 6. Texas 6. Vanderbilt 6. Oregon State 7. Tennessee 7. Notre Dame 7. Arkansas 7. Notre Dame 8. Florida State 8. Georgia Tech 8. Florida State 8. LSU 9. Florida 9. Ole Miss 9. Tennessee 9. Florida 10. Georgia Tech 10. Georgia 10. Stanford 10. Georgia Tech 11. Oklahoma State 11. North Carolina 11. Oklahoma State 11. Stanford 12. Stanford 12. Liberty 12. Liberty 12. Florida State 13. LSU 13. Florida 13. Florida 13. Texas Tech 14. Liberty 14. Stanford 14. Georgia Tech 14. Liberty 15. North Carolina 15. Texas State 15. Clemson 15. Oklahoma State 16. Arizona 16. Arizona 16. LSU 16. Arizona 17. Texas Tech 17. Texas Tech 17. Arizona 17. Virginia 18. Clemson 18. Arkansas 18. Georgia 17. North Carolina 19. Virginia 19. Purdue 19. North Carolina 19. Clemson 20. Georgia 20. Clemson 20. Gonzaga 20. Georgia 21. TCU 21. Old Dominion 21. Maryland 21. TCU 22. Texas State 22. Florida State 22. Texas State 22. Maryland 23. Mississippi State 23. Miami 23. Texas Tech 23. Texas State 24. Maryland 24. Gonzaga 24. Old Dominion 24. Mississippi State 25. Gonzaga 25. USC 25. USC 25. Gonzaga

Virginia is currently second in the country in scoring at 12.1 runs per game and tied for second in the nation in team ERA at 1.58. UVA's team batting average of .335 in ninth in college baseball.

Virginia hosts Rider on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Boston College to Charlottesville for a three-game ACC series next weekend.

