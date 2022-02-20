Virginia Picks Up Another Shutout in 7-0 Win Over Gardner-Webb

Through the first two games of the season, the Virginia baseball team has yet to surrender a run. That's only the second time in program history that the Cavaliers have opened a season with back-to-back shutouts.

After shutting out Bellarmine on Friday in a 1-0 pitchers' duel, the UVA offense came to the party in a 7-0 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Virginia used four pitchers in the game and they combined for nine scoreless innings, 14 strikeouts, and just three hits allowed.

Nate Savino started and struck out five batters in three and a third innings. Devin Ortiz took over in the fourth and had four strikeouts in two innings and recorded the win. Then, it was Jake Berry's turn and he struck out four more batters in two and two-thirds innings. True freshman Jay Woolfolk, the backup quarterback for UVA football, got the call in the ninth and punched out all three batters he faced in his collegiate baseball debut, including one strikeout.

After four scoreless innings to start the game, Virginia put up five runs in the top of the fifth to blow the game wide open. Three of those runs came as Gardner-Webb walked batters with the bases loaded. Colin Tuft and Max Cotier had RBIs in the inning as well, with Tuft batting in a run on a fielder's choice and Cotier scoring Jake Gelof with a single.

Virginia tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth on a two-run home run by freshman Casey Saucke.

Virginia's final game in the Jerry Bryson Classic will be against NJIT on Sunday at 11am. Brian Gursky, a lefty grad transfer from USC, will get the start on the mound for Virginia as the Hoos look to begin the 2022 season with a 3-0 opening weekend.

