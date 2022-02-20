Skip to main content
Virginia Picks Up Another Shutout in 7-0 Win Over Gardner-Webb

Virginia Picks Up Another Shutout in 7-0 Win Over Gardner-Webb

The Cavaliers have yet to allow a run through the first 18 innings of the season

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers have yet to allow a run through the first 18 innings of the season

Through the first two games of the season, the Virginia baseball team has yet to surrender a run. That's only the second time in program history that the Cavaliers have opened a season with back-to-back shutouts. 

After shutting out Bellarmine on Friday in a 1-0 pitchers' duel, the UVA offense came to the party in a 7-0 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. 

Virginia used four pitchers in the game and they combined for nine scoreless innings, 14 strikeouts, and just three hits allowed. 

Nate Savino started and struck out five batters in three and a third innings. Devin Ortiz took over in the fourth and had four strikeouts in two innings and recorded the win. Then, it was Jake Berry's turn and he struck out four more batters in two and two-thirds innings. True freshman Jay Woolfolk, the backup quarterback for UVA football, got the call in the ninth and punched out all three batters he faced in his collegiate baseball debut, including one strikeout. 

After four scoreless innings to start the game, Virginia put up five runs in the top of the fifth to blow the game wide open. Three of those runs came as Gardner-Webb walked batters with the bases loaded. Colin Tuft and Max Cotier had RBIs in the inning as well, with Tuft batting in a run on a fielder's choice and Cotier scoring Jake Gelof with a single. 

Virginia tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth on a two-run home run by freshman Casey Saucke. 

Virginia's final game in the Jerry Bryson Classic will be against NJIT on Sunday at 11am. Brian Gursky, a lefty grad transfer from USC, will get the start on the mound for Virginia as the Hoos look to begin the 2022 season with a 3-0 opening weekend. 

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Wins Third Straight ACC Championship

Stanford Linebacker Andres Fox Transfers to Virginia

Virginia Completes Season-Sweep Over Miami with 74-71 Win in Coral Gables

Another Slow Start, Another Dominant Finish for Virginia in 18-9 Win at Towson

Virginia Women's Swimming Sets Another American Record in the 400 Medley Relay

Virginia Throws Combined Two-Hit Shutout in 1-0 Win Over Bellarmine in Season-Opener

Miami (Ohio) Defensive Lineman Kameron Butler Transfers to Virginia

Nate Savino, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia Picks Up Another Shutout in 7-0 Win Over Gardner-Webb

By Matt Newton
just now
Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming & diving - 2022 ACC Champions
All Sports

Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Wins Third Straight ACC Championship

By Matt Newton
1 hour ago
Andres Fox Stanford Cardinal football
Football

Stanford Linebacker Andres Fox Transfers to Virginia

By Matt Newton
2 hours ago
Jayden Gardner, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball at Miami
Basketball

Virginia Completes Season-Sweep Over Miami with 74-71 Win in Coral Gables

By Matt Newton
3 hours ago
Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball vs. Miami Hurricanes
Basketball

Virginia Defeats Miami 74-71 [Men's Basketball Live Updates]

By Matt Newton
7 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Another Slow Start, Another Dominant Finish for Virginia in 18-9 Win at Towson

By Matt Newton
8 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse vs. Maryland
All Sports

No. 10 UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 8 Maryland 17-13 in Top-10 Battle

By Matt Newton
10 hours ago
Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh Virginia Cavaliers women's swimming 400-yard medley relay ACC Champions
All Sports

Virginia Women's Swimming Sets Another American Record in the 400 Medley Relay

By Matt Newton
21 hours ago