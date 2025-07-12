Virginia Baseball Commit Withdraws From MLB Draft and Will Play For UVA
Tomorrow is the start of the 2025 MLB Draft and while Virginia Baseball will be waiting to see how many players sign and how many come back, they got some good news today from one of their top incoming freshmen. RHP John Paone announced on social media today that he was going to be withdrawing from the draft and coming to Charlottesville to play for Chirs Pollard. This is a big win for Pollard and the pitching staff, as Paone was considered to be a top 250 prospect in the draft and was ranked No. 134 overall by MLB.com. He was committed to Duke, but when Pollard was announced as the new head coach for the Cavaliers, he changed commitments.
Here is the scouting report on Paone, courtesy of mlb.com
"Scouting grades: Fastball: 50 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 50 | Overall: 45
The last time a high school pitcher from Massachusetts went in the top few rounds was when lefty Thomas White was a Competitive Balance Round A pick for the Marlins in 2023 and he’s developed into one of the better pitching prospects in the game. You have to go back to 2017 to find a right-handed equivalent, when the D-backs took Matt Tabor in the third round, and he’s struggled to stay healthy over six seasons of pro ball. Paone, who showed off his skills at summer showcase events like the East Coast Pro Showcase and Area Code Games, could go in the top five rounds based on talent.
While waiting for things to warm up in New England, Paone built off his strong summer with a solid indoor workout that excited scouts, though his stuff wasn’t quite as electric once games started. Over the summer, the big, strong right-hander was up into the mid-90s with his fastball, but he’s settled into the 90-93 mph range more often than not in the early spring, with more run than sink coming out of a lower arm slot. His slider, topping out at around 80 mph, can be effective but it’s a bit inconsistent. He has some feel for an 84-85 mph changeup.
While Paone is around the zone and has the makings of a durable starter, there are some concerns about his arm slot dropping too much and some effort with a cross-fire delivery. But the biggest obstacle teams will have to deal with is what is perceived to be a strong commitment to head to Duke for college."
This is big for Virginia and the pitching staff for 2026 and that goes great with the recent transfer commitments that UVA has managed to get.
Today, Pollard landed one of the most intriguing pitchers in the transfer portal. Oklahoma State LHP Ryan Ure, who stands at a massive 6'8 235 LBS, announced on social media that he was going to be continuing his career in Charlottesville.
Ure reportedly throws in excess of 100 MPH and last season for the Cowboys, he pitched 23 innings, striking out 28 batters and walking nine per D1baseball. For his career, Ure has a 6.69 ERA in 37.2 IP with 52 strikeouts and 24 walks. This is another intriguing arm that Pollard has landed and it will be interesting to see how Ure is utilized for the Cavaliers next season.
On July 4th weekend, UVA got a commitment from an all-conference pitcher.
Western Kentucky transfer pitcher Lucas Hartman announced on social media that he was going to be taking his talents to Charlottesville and playing for new Virginia head coach Chris Pollard.
Last season for the Hilltoppers, Hartman was 5-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 53.1 IP. He held opponents to a .180 batting average, striking out 62 batters and walking 22. He will give the Cavaliers another quality arm for Pollard to use as Virginia looks to bounce back next season and make another run for Omaha.