Virginia Baseball: Greenville Regional Full Schedule | NCAA Baseball Tournament
Virginia (38-17) has earned the No. 2 seed in the Greenville Regional at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. East Carolina (42-18), the regional's host school and the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament, will face Coppin State (24-28) in the opening game of the Greenville Regional on Friday at 1pm. Then, UVA will face Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) on Friday at 6pm at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Both of Friday's games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
See the full 64-team bracket and regional matchups for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.
The regional will follow a double-elimination format until just one team remains that will advance to the Super Regional round. See the complete schedule for the Greenville Regional below:
NCAA Baseball Tournament - Greenville Regional Schedule
Friday, June 3rd
Game 1, 1pm: Coppin State vs. East Carolina
Game 2, 6pm: Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia
Saturday, June 4th
Game 3, 1pm: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4, 7pm: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Sunday, June 5th
Game 5, 1pm: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6, 7pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6th (if necessary)
Game 7, 1pm: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser
