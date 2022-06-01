Virginia Baseball: Greenville Regional Full Schedule | NCAA Baseball Tournament

See the complete schedule for the Greenville Regional of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Virginia (38-17) has earned the No. 2 seed in the Greenville Regional at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. East Carolina (42-18), the regional's host school and the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament, will face Coppin State (24-28) in the opening game of the Greenville Regional on Friday at 1pm. Then, UVA will face Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) on Friday at 6pm at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Both of Friday's games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

See the full 64-team bracket and regional matchups for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.

The regional will follow a double-elimination format until just one team remains that will advance to the Super Regional round. See the complete schedule for the Greenville Regional below:

NCAA Baseball Tournament - Greenville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3rd

Game 1, 1pm: Coppin State vs. East Carolina

Game 2, 6pm: Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia

Saturday, June 4th

Game 3, 1pm: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4, 7pm: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Sunday, June 5th

Game 5, 1pm: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6, 7pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6th (if necessary)

Game 7, 1pm: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser

