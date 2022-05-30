Virginia Headed to Greenville Regional for NCAA Baseball Tournament

Virginia (38-17) is back in the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the second season in a row. The Cavaliers will compete in the Greenville Regional hosted by No. 8 overall seed East Carolina. The Greenville Regional features East Carolina, Coppin State, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia. UVA will open regional play against Coastal Carolina on Friday. Scheduling information and first pitch times will be released soon.

The winner of the Greenville Regional will take on the winner of the Austin Regional (No. 9 Texas, Air Force, Dallas Baptist, Louisiana Tech) in the Super Regionals.

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket

Virginia is making its 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 16th trip under Brian O'Connor. The Cavaliers are seeking their sixth trip to the College World Series (2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2021). UVA has won seven regionals, all since 2009.

Virginia is no stranger to making a run in the NCAA Tournament on the road. The last two times the Cavaliers have gone to the College World Series (2015 and 2021), they did not host a regional to start the NCAA Tournament. UVA played both the regional and super regional rounds in Columbia, South Carolina last season on a magical run back to Omaha.

See the full 64-team bracket and regional matchups for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.

