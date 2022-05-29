UVA Football Commit Delaney Crawford Wins California State Title in 300m Hurdles

California's state champion in the 300-meter hurdles is headed to Charlottesville this fall as a dual-threat quarterback

Virginia football commit Delaney Crawford wins California state title in 300-meter hurdle. Photo courtesy of Keith Birmingham

Virginia football's incoming recruiting class of 2022 includes one of the top athletes in the country. Delaney Crawford, a dual-threat quarterback from Corona High School in California, just became the California high school state champion in the 300-meter hurdles.

Crawford, who signed with the UVA football program on early signing day in December, ran a 37.11 to capture the 300-meter hurdles title at the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation State Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Clovis, California.

His personal best mark of 36.64 seconds in the 300 hurdles is the top mark in California and the fifth-fastest high school time in the country. Crawford, who also garnered interest from a number of collegiate track programs, announced his commitment to Virginia on November 29th, choosing the Cavaliers over scholarship offers from Missouri State, Morgan State, and Sam Houston State.

Crawford is one of two quarterbacks in Virginia's incoming freshman class, alongside Lynchburg quarterback Davis Lane, who enrolled early at UVA in January and participated in spring practices with the Cavaliers.

