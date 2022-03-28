Virginia Ranked in Top 4 of Every Major College Baseball Poll
After a week that saw the Cavaliers win three out of four games, including an ACC road series victory at Wake Forest this weekend, Virginia (22-2, 7-2 ACC) is now ranked in the top four of each of the major college baseball polls.
D1Baseball, which had UVA at No. 10 last week, moved the Cavaliers up six spots to No. 4 in the latest rankings. Virginia is ranked No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 3 by Baseball America, and No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY baseball coaches poll.
See the full baseball rankings for each of these polls below:
|D1Baseball
|Collegiate Baseball
|Baseball America
|USA TODAY
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
2. Virginia
2. Oregon State
2. Arkansas
3. Oregon State
3. Vanderbilt
3. Virginia
3. Virginia
4. Virginia
4. Arkansas
4. Arkansas
4. Oregon State
5. Florida State
5. Louisville
5. Florida State
5. Vanderbilt
6. Oklahoma State
6. Texas Tech
6. Oklahoma State
6. Texas Tech
7. Texas Tech
7. Texas
7. Texas Tech
7. Florida State
8. Texas
8. Oregon State
8. Louisville
8. Texas
9. Vanderbilt
9. Texas State
9. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma State
10. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma State
10. Texas
10. Ole Miss
11. Louisville
11. Oregon
11. Vanderbilt
11. TCU
12. TCU
12. Miami
12. Arizona
12. LSU
13. LSU
13. Florida State
13.Miami
12. Florida
14. Florida
14. North Carolina
14. Notre Dame
14. Louisville
15. Arizona
15. Georgia
15. North Carolina
15. Arizona
16. Notre Dame
16. Purdue
16. Florida
16. Notre Dame
17. Miami
17. LSU
17. Gonzaga
17. Georgia
18. North Carolina
18. Florida
18. Dallas Baptist
18. North Carolina
19. Dallas Baptist
19. Arizona
19. Texas State
19. Miami
20. Texas State
20. Ole Miss
20. Oregon
20. Texas State
21. Oregon
21. UC Santa Barbara
21. LSU
21. Georgia Tech
22. Georgia Tech
22. NC State
22. Liberty
22. Oregon
23. Georgia
23. Louisiana Tech
23. Charlotte
23. Maryland
24. Gonzaga
24. TCU
24. Stanford
23. Gonzaga
25. Connecticut
25. UCLA
25. Maryland
25. Dallas Baptist
Virginia currently leads the country in scoring at 11.2 runs per game. UVA has the third-highest team batting average in the country at .332, the second-best team ERA at 2.39, and the third-best fielding percentage at .987. The Cavaliers are tied for fourth in the NCAA for most home runs with 46 and are third in hits with 286.
UVA is currently tied with Miami for first place in the ACC Coastal standings.
Virginia hosts Richmond on Tuesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Georgia Tech to Charlottesville for a three-game series this weekend.
Read More
See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Jayden Nixon Enters Transfer Portal as Graduate Transfer
Trey Murphy Drops 21 in Pelicans' Comeback Win Over Lakers
Virginia Bats Cool Off in 8-1 Loss to Wake Forest
No. 11 Virginia Men's Tennis Knocks Off No. 8 Wake Forest 4-1
Virginia Softball Sweeps Boston College, Secures Best ACC Start in Program History
No. 15 Virginia Women's Tennis Wins 6-1 at Notre Dame
Virginia Breaks Eight School Records, Finishes 10th at NCAA Men's Swimming Championships