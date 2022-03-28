Virginia Ranked in Top 4 of Every Major College Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers jumped up six spots to No. 4 in the latest D1Baseball poll

After a week that saw the Cavaliers win three out of four games, including an ACC road series victory at Wake Forest this weekend, Virginia (22-2, 7-2 ACC) is now ranked in the top four of each of the major college baseball polls.

D1Baseball, which had UVA at No. 10 last week, moved the Cavaliers up six spots to No. 4 in the latest rankings. Virginia is ranked No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 3 by Baseball America, and No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY baseball coaches poll.

See the full baseball rankings for each of these polls below:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 2. Arkansas 2. Virginia 2. Oregon State 2. Arkansas 3. Oregon State 3. Vanderbilt 3. Virginia 3. Virginia 4. Virginia 4. Arkansas 4. Arkansas 4. Oregon State 5. Florida State 5. Louisville 5. Florida State 5. Vanderbilt 6. Oklahoma State 6. Texas Tech 6. Oklahoma State 6. Texas Tech 7. Texas Tech 7. Texas 7. Texas Tech 7. Florida State 8. Texas 8. Oregon State 8. Louisville 8. Texas 9. Vanderbilt 9. Texas State 9. Ole Miss 9. Oklahoma State 10. Ole Miss 10. Oklahoma State 10. Texas 10. Ole Miss 11. Louisville 11. Oregon 11. Vanderbilt 11. TCU 12. TCU 12. Miami 12. Arizona 12. LSU 13. LSU 13. Florida State 13.Miami 12. Florida 14. Florida 14. North Carolina 14. Notre Dame 14. Louisville 15. Arizona 15. Georgia 15. North Carolina 15. Arizona 16. Notre Dame 16. Purdue 16. Florida 16. Notre Dame 17. Miami 17. LSU 17. Gonzaga 17. Georgia 18. North Carolina 18. Florida 18. Dallas Baptist 18. North Carolina 19. Dallas Baptist 19. Arizona 19. Texas State 19. Miami 20. Texas State 20. Ole Miss 20. Oregon 20. Texas State 21. Oregon 21. UC Santa Barbara 21. LSU 21. Georgia Tech 22. Georgia Tech 22. NC State 22. Liberty 22. Oregon 23. Georgia 23. Louisiana Tech 23. Charlotte 23. Maryland 24. Gonzaga 24. TCU 24. Stanford 23. Gonzaga 25. Connecticut 25. UCLA 25. Maryland 25. Dallas Baptist

Virginia currently leads the country in scoring at 11.2 runs per game. UVA has the third-highest team batting average in the country at .332, the second-best team ERA at 2.39, and the third-best fielding percentage at .987. The Cavaliers are tied for fourth in the NCAA for most home runs with 46 and are third in hits with 286.

UVA is currently tied with Miami for first place in the ACC Coastal standings.

Virginia hosts Richmond on Tuesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Georgia Tech to Charlottesville for a three-game series this weekend.

