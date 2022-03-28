Skip to main content

Virginia Ranked in Top 4 of Every Major College Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers jumped up six spots to No. 4 in the latest D1Baseball poll

After a week that saw the Cavaliers win three out of four games, including an ACC road series victory at Wake Forest this weekend, Virginia (22-2, 7-2 ACC) is now ranked in the top four of each of the major college baseball polls. 

D1Baseball, which had UVA at No. 10 last week, moved the Cavaliers up six spots to No. 4 in the latest rankings. Virginia is ranked No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 3 by Baseball America, and No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY baseball coaches poll

See the full baseball rankings for each of these polls below: 

College Baseball Rankings

D1BaseballCollegiate BaseballBaseball AmericaUSA TODAY

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

2. Virginia

2. Oregon State

2. Arkansas

3. Oregon State

3. Vanderbilt

3. Virginia

3. Virginia

4. Virginia

4. Arkansas

4. Arkansas

4. Oregon State

5. Florida State

5. Louisville

5. Florida State

5. Vanderbilt

6. Oklahoma State

6. Texas Tech

6. Oklahoma State

6. Texas Tech

7. Texas Tech

7. Texas

7. Texas Tech

7. Florida State

8. Texas

8. Oregon State

8. Louisville

8. Texas

9. Vanderbilt

9. Texas State

9. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma State

10. Texas

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

11. Oregon

11. Vanderbilt

11. TCU

12. TCU

12. Miami

12. Arizona

12. LSU

13. LSU

13. Florida State

13.Miami

12. Florida

14. Florida

14. North Carolina

14. Notre Dame

14. Louisville

15. Arizona

15. Georgia

15. North Carolina

15. Arizona

16. Notre Dame

16. Purdue

16. Florida

16. Notre Dame

17. Miami

17. LSU

17. Gonzaga

17. Georgia

18. North Carolina

18. Florida

18. Dallas Baptist

18. North Carolina

19. Dallas Baptist

19. Arizona

19. Texas State

19. Miami

20. Texas State

20. Ole Miss

20. Oregon

20. Texas State

21. Oregon

21. UC Santa Barbara

21. LSU

21. Georgia Tech

22. Georgia Tech

22. NC State

22. Liberty

22. Oregon

23. Georgia

23. Louisiana Tech

23. Charlotte

23. Maryland

24. Gonzaga

24. TCU

24. Stanford

23. Gonzaga

25. Connecticut

25. UCLA

25. Maryland

25. Dallas Baptist

Virginia currently leads the country in scoring at 11.2 runs per game. UVA has the third-highest team batting average in the country at .332, the second-best team ERA at 2.39, and the third-best fielding percentage at .987. The Cavaliers are tied for fourth in the NCAA for most home runs with 46 and are third in hits with 286. 

UVA is currently tied with Miami for first place in the ACC Coastal standings. 

Virginia hosts Richmond on Tuesday at 4pm at Disharoon Park before welcoming Georgia Tech to Charlottesville for a three-game series this weekend. 

