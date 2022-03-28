Jayden Nixon Enters Transfer Portal as Graduate Transfer

Virginia guard Jayden Nixon has entered the transfer portal, as reported by Verbal Commits on Monday morning.

A Charlottesville native, Nixon joined the UVA men's basketball program as a walk-on in 2018 but earned a scholarship for the 2019-2020 season.

Nixon appeared in 24 games over the last four seasons, including 14 appearances in the 2018-2019 season when Virginia won the national championship. He was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll in each of the last three years and enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Nixon leaves Charlottesville with a degree from UVA and will have the opportunity to earn a scholarship playing basketball at another school.

Nixon is the second Cavalier walk-on to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining Malachi Poindexter, who entered the portal on Friday.

