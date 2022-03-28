Trey Murphy Drops 21 in Pelicans' Comeback Win Over Lakers

Murphy helped New Orleans come back from down 23 points to beat the Lakers on Sunday night

On Sunday night in New Orleans, the Pelicans trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by as many as 23 points. Behind a strong second-half performance from former UVA men's basketball star Trey Murphy, New Orleans erased that deficit and went on to beat the Lakers 116-108.

Murphy scored each of his 21 points off the bench in the second half, including 16 points in the third quarter to lead the comeback effort for the Pelicans. The rookie finished with 21 points on 7/12 shooting from the floor and made four three-pointers on seven attempts. He also collected four rebounds and had the best +/- of any player in the game at +21.

Murphy made the highlight play of the game when he slammed down this putback dunk in the third quarter.

That was not the first time Murphy has thrown down a highlight dunk this week. He made this spectacular play a few days ago against the Chicago Bulls:

The victory was a crucial one for the Pelicans, who are now a half-game above the Lakers for ninth place in the Western Conference standings with seven games remaining in the regular season. Murphy and the Pelicans take on the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday night.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Bats Cool Off in 8-1 Loss to Wake Forest

No. 11 Virginia Men's Tennis Knocks Off No. 8 Wake Forest 4-1

Virginia Softball Sweeps Boston College, Secures Best ACC Start in Program History

No. 15 Virginia Women's Tennis Wins 6-1 at Notre Dame

Virginia Breaks Eight School Records, Finishes 10th at NCAA Men's Swimming Championships

No. 16 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Escapes Louisville With 12-11 Victory

Tappen Homers Twice, Virginia Shuts Out Wake Forest 8-0