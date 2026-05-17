Virginia Baseball's Seed, Opponent Announced for ACC Tournament

It has been a rough month-plus for Virginia Baseball, but they are heading into the ACC Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will begin their quest to win the conference on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m ET against the winner of NC State-Duke.

Here is how the ACC Standings/tournament bracket look after the conclusion of the regular season.

1. Georgia Tech

2. North Carolina

3. Florida State

4. Boston College

5. Miami

6. Wake Forest

7. Virginia Tech

8. Virginia

9. NC State

10. Notre Dame

11. Louisville

12. Stanford

13. California

14. Pittsburgh

15. Clemson

16, Duke

Looking ahead

At one point this season, Chris Pollard's team was ranked in the top 10 of the country and looking like a real threat to be a top team in the conference and to host a regional. After losing three consecutive ACC series to end the year, hosting is out the window and while UVA should be a lock to be in a regional, they are not making things easy with the way they are playing down the stretch.

Not only have the Cavaliers lost three straight ACC series, but they have come against teams that are near the bottom of the conference. They were swept by Pittsburgh, lost to Cal, and just this weekend, lost to Louisville.

So how much damage can this team do in the ACC Tournament?

UVA has not faced either NC State or Duke this season. There would be the obvious storyline of Pollard facing his former team if the Cavaliers were to face Duke, and if UVA faces NC State, the Wolfpack are fighting for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament and are likely going to need a run in the ACC Tournament if they want to make it.

If Virginia wins its first-round game and advances to the quarterfinals, it will face No. 1 seed Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are one of the top teams in the entire country and are fighting to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They have arguably the best offense in the country and it would take quite the effort for Virginia to pull that off.

If they do pull the upset and make it to the semifinals, a rematch with Boston College or a matchup with Miami might be next. Virginia lost a series to the Eagles earlier this season and did not face the Hurricanes.

If they make it to the ACC Championship, they will likely face one of North Carolina, Florida State, or Wake Forest. The Cavaliers' most impressive series wins this season were against the Tar Heels and the Demon Deacons while they lost to the Seminoles.

Virginia has not been playing well as of late, but they have the talent to make a run this week in Charlotte.