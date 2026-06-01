Virginia Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

The offseason has arrived for Virginia Baseball and head coach Chris Pollard, and now he must get to work on building a team that can get out of the regional round.

Considering how quickly Pollard had to put together a team last summer, getting this far this season was admirable, though disappointing in the end. His biggest task is going to be building depth and making sure that his team does not fade down the stretch of next season like this one. There are going to be MLB Draft decisions for this roster as well coming up next month.

Who is leaving?

The following players are out of eligibility for Virginia:

RHP Tyler Kapa RHP Lucas Hartman C/OF Noah Jouras LHP Dean Kampschror RHP Joe Colucci OF Harrison Didawick RHP Kevin Jaxel

Kapa, Hartman, Jaxel, and Colucci were the main arms in the bullpen for UVA and Didawick was one of the best hitters on the team. Last night after the game, Pollard talked about Didawick and what he meant to the progrm:

"I'm so proud of Harrison Didawick. You know, he obviously had expectations to start his professional career after the 2025 season; he should have been drafted, but then when it didn't happen, he came back. We sat in the office. It was an awesome conversation, and I knew right from that very first conversation this is a guy that I'd love to get a chance to coach, and he's nothing but come out with great energy every day. He is a tremendous teammate, he's a tremendous leader, he's had a great season.

I've told him this, but I'll say it again, I'm going to run through a wall to give him every opportunity to keep playing. He deserves it, and he's good enough to play this game for a long time."

The following players are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft:

INF Joe Tiroly

OF AJ Gracia

1B/OF Sam Harris

C Jake Weatherspoon

LHP/OF Kyle Johnson

INF Noah Murray

RHP Drew Koenen

LHP Tommy Roldan

RHP Nat Bassett

1B/OF Antonio Perrotta

SS Eric Becker

RHP Matt Augustin

RHP Charlie Oschell

Other players could enter the transfer portal as well.

Of that group, Gracia and Becker are the least likely to return, as they are projected first or second round picks in next month's draft. Tiroly had a really good season for UVA and could leave as well, with Johnson, Weatherspoon, and Perrotta being guys to watch as well. If UVA could find a way to keep Tiroly, Johnson, Weatherspoon, and Perrotta, that would be a big boost to next year's team.

Who is Staying?

While any draft eligible player could stay, they have not announced their intentions of doing so and probably won't until after the draft. No underclassmen has announced their intentions of returning to UVA either, though the season just ended on Sunday.

Who is being added?

So far, UVA has just one transfer portal commitment. Seton Hall grad transfer pitcher John Downing has announced he is transferring to UVA. Downing was a preseason All-Big East selection after going 6-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 50 innings in 2025.