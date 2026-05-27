Virginia Baseball Picks up Commitment From Seton Hall Transfer Pitcher John Downing

While the transfer portal in college baseball does not officially open until next week, players are already announcing their intention to enter the portal and in some cases, already announcing where they are heading.

Today, Seton Hall grad transfer LHP John Downing announced his intention to transfer to Virginia. UVA is in need of pitching help, and Downing was a preseason All-Big East selection after going 6-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 50 innings in 2025. That season, Downing did not allow more than three runs in any game while striking out 45 batters and walking 20. Downing missed most of this past season because of a UCL injury.

Downing only had six combined appearances between 2023 and 2024.

UVA picks up a grad transfer commit in LHP John Downing.



Preseason All-Big East for Seton Hall after tossing 50 innings with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts.



Missed the majority of this past season with UCL surgery. pic.twitter.com/qLY1Z0dgop — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) May 27, 2026

Assuming that Downing is going to work out of the bullpen for Chris Pollard's team in year two, the Hoos are in need of more arms to use.

Right now, Virginia is going to be missing Tyler Kapa (grad student), Lucas Hartman (grad student), Joe Colucci (senior), and Kevin Jaxel (senior) from the bullpen next season while Kyle Johnson and Matt Augustin are draft eligible. All of those players pitched a combined 181.4 Innings, highlighting the need for more bullpen help for next season.

While Virginia is focused on heading to the Hattiesburg regional and trying to advance, it is never too early to start thinking about next season and what the Cavaliers could need. This is one of the most talented lineups in the ACC and is a huge reason why they are going to have a chance to advance to super regionals.

Along with those pitchers, Harrison Didawick is gone due to being a senior, but there are draft eligible players, including multiple first round prospects, who are not likely to be back in Charlottesville next season.

AJ Gracia is the big name, and he is a projected top 20 pick in the upcoming MLB draft, but Joe Tiroly, Sam Harris, Jake Weatherspoon, Noah Murray, Antonio Perrotta, and Eric Becker could all be gone as well. Those players make up the top of the lineup for UVA and they are the biggest reason that the Cavaliers have a chance to win this regional over the weekend.

Downing is clearly talented and if healthy, will help the Cavaliers in the bullpen next season. There are going to be more and more transfer announcements and Pollard is going to have a lot of holes to fill for next season's team.