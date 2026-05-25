Odds Released for Hattiesburg Regional: Here is how Vegas Sees Virginia Baseball

Virginia Baseball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

After missing out last season, head coach Chris Pollard has the Cavaliers right back in the mix, and despite UVA not being a host, they have a strong chance to win their regional.

So, where did the selection committee send Virginia? The Cavaliers are going to Hattiesburg, MS to play in a regional hosted by the Sun Belt Champion Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Virginia is going to be trying to advance to the Super Regionals, but Southern Miss, Jacksonville State, and Little Rock are not going to be easy opponents to get through.

However, this is expected to be one of the closest regionals played this weekend when you look at the odds. Here is how DraftKings Sportsbook sees things playing out this weekend:

1. Southern Miss- +100

2. Jacksonville State- +265

3. Virginia- +285

4. Little Rock- +1900?

If Virginia is able to get out of this regional and advance to the Super Regional rounds, they will face the winner of the Gainesville, FL regional, which consists of Florida, Miami, Troy, and Rider.

So can Virginia get out of this regional with a win?

While they are not power conference teams, Southern Miss (12th in RPI) and Jacksonville State (24th in RPI) should be getting a lot of respect heading into the weekend. They are two of the top mid-major programs in the tournament and have quality victories this season. Virginia is going to have to start playing its best baseball of the season, but they have the talent to do so.

If UVA's pitching does not being to get more consistent this weekend, they may have to win this regional behind the plate. Eric Becker, AJ Gracia, Joe Tiroly, Sam Harris, Harrison Didawick, and Jake Weatherspoon can be the best group of players in this regional, and Henry Zatkowski has been pitching well.

The bullpen is going to be the biggest key to Virginia winning this regional and having a realistic shot at getting to Omaha. This team was ranked as high as No. 9 this season and has the talent to win this weekend and beyond. The odds reflect that this should be a close regional.

Virginia will open regional play on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET against Jacksonville State. If they win, they will advance to the winners' bracket game against either Southern Miss or Little Rock.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

