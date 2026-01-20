Virginia Outfielder Named D1 Baseball Preseason All-American

College baseball season is getting closer and Virginia is expected to be among the top teams in the ACC in Chris Pollard's first season. A big reason for that is the talent that he was able to bring over from Duke. The biggest named that he brought over from Durham was outfielder AJ Gracia, who was named a preseason All-American today by D1Baseball.

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, started all 60 games for the Blue Devils. The outfielder batted .293 (63-for-215) with ten doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. In his final campaign with the Blue Devils, he set the program record for walks in a season with 57.

Before arriving on Grounds, Gracia was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that competed in the 45th USA vs. Japan All-Star Series over the summer.

Headlined by Gracia, a two-time Preseason All-American, the Chris Pollard Era of Virginia Baseball begins on Friday, Feb. 13, against Wagner.

Big first season for Pollard

Jun 7, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Chris Pollard reacts to Blue Devils play against the Murray State Racers in the second inning. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

There is a lot of optimism around Charlottesville for this season and the arrival of Pollard is a big reason why.

Pollard arrives in Charlottesville after spending the last 13 seasons at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a 420-296 record, seven NCAA tournament berths, four Super Regional appearances and two ACC Baseball Tournament championships. His 420 wins are the most by a head coach in Duke baseball history.

During his time at Duke, Pollard coached 46 Major League Baseball Draft picks, 28 All-ACC selections, nine Freshman All-Americans and seven All-Americans.

Virginia will be Pollard’s fourth stop as a collegiate head coach. Over his 26 seasons as a skipper, Pollard has compiled a career record of 806-614-3, including stops at Pfeiffer (2000-04), Appalachian State (2005-12) and Duke (2013-25). As he did at Duke in 2025, Pollard led Appalachian State to the NCAA Tournament during his final season with the Mountaineers in 2012.

No stranger to postseason baseball in Charlottesville, Pollard coached Duke to the 2023 Charlottesville Super Regional and Appalachian State to the 2012 Charlottesville Regional.

In his final two seasons in Durham, Pollard led the Blue Devils to back-to-back 40-win campaigns for the first time in program history, culminating in Duke hosting its first Super Regional in 2025.

The 2024 season saw the Blue Devils break the home run record for the second consecutive season, recording a program-best 115. Duke finished the 2024 campaign with a 40-20 record, the second time in program history to record 40-plus wins in a season (both under Pollard). The Blue Devils secured their second ACC Tournament title by sweeping the week in Charlotte.

Duke secured the program's third Super Regional appearance in 2023, finishing with a 39-24 record. The Blue Devils were selected to the Conway Regional, advancing to the championship game against host Coastal Carolina, where Duke blasted its way to a 12-3 final in the regional championship.

Pollard led Duke to another historic season in 2021, capturing the program's first ACC Baseball Tournament championship title in program history and its first conference title since 1961.

Duke’s 35 wins in 2019 marked Pollard’s sixth consecutive season with over 30 victories, making the Blue Devil skipper the first head coach to lead Duke to six 30-win seasons in his first seven campaigns. The 2019 season culminated in the program’s second Super Regional appearance, where Duke fell to eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Under Pollard's guidance, Duke assembled a historic 2018 campaign. Ranked in the preseason for the first time in program history, the 2018 Blue Devils lived up to the early-season hype, achieving the first 40-win season in program history while also earning a program-record 18 ACC wins and advancing to the first NCAA Super Regional in school history.

Pollard and the Blue Devils first burst onto the national scene in 2016 as Duke ended the season with a record of 33-24, which was good enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1961.

