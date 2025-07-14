Virginia Pitcher Ryan Osinski Drafted By The New York Yankees In the 2025 MLB Draft
Another Cavalier is off the board in the 2025 MLB Draft. This time it was relief RHP Ryan Osinski, who was selected in the 17th round of the draft by the New York Yankees. Osinski is the 7th UVA player that has been drafted, the most by the program since 2015.
Osinski played for UVA for two seasons after transferring in from Bucknell and finished with a 6-4 career record and a 4.37 ERA in 59 appearances with 56 strikeouts and 37 walks.
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected a pair of pitchers from the University of Virginia. The latest being Matt Lanzendorfer, who was selected by Los Angeles in the 15th round of the 2025 draft.
This season for UVA, Lanzendorfer made 22 appearances, going 4-2 with a 2.90 ERA, striking out 40 batters and walking 13. He is going to get a chance to develop in the farm system of the defending World Series champions, who have one of the best in Major League Baseball.
Earlier in the 15th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, Virginia third baseman Luke Hanson was selected by the Texas Rangers.
Hanson slashed .240/.373/.333 this past season for UVA with three home runs and 21 RBIs. For his career, Hanson slashed .278/.392/.412 with 10 home runs and 67 RBIs.
Earlier today, UVA pitcher Jay Woolfolk, was picked in the 12th round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves.
Woolfolk started 13 games this past season, going 4-3 in those starts with a 4.73 ERA, 75 strikeouts, and 24 walks. For his career, Woolfork is 13-6 in 20 starts (95 appearances) with a career 4.44 ERA, 235 strikeouts, and 104 walks.
He is going to one of the best farm systems in the MLB and a chance to develop with the Braves.
It has been an eventful day for UVA players, as Osinski, Lanzendorfer, Hanson, and Woolfork were not the only players selected. Virginia pitcher Jack O'Connor was selected in the 8th round of this year's MLB Draft by none other than the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. O'Connor has battled injuries during his time in Charlottesville, but his talent is undeniable, and he will get a chance to showcase it for the top team in baseball.
This past season, O'Connor was able to pitch 10 innings for the Cavaliers, striking out 13 batters and walking eight.
Last night, UVA second baseman Henry Godbout was selected by the Boston Red Sox.
Here is his scouting profile courtesy of mlb.com:
"The University of Virginia has consistently produced solid hitters who end up in the big leagues, most recently Jake McCarthy and Zack Gelof, and in 2024, Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan Anderson went in the top two rounds. The 2025 class has another pair of Cavaliers who could go in the same range in Henry Ford and Godbout, an infielder coming off a sophomore season that saw him finish with an OPS of 1.117 and earn second-team All-American honors from Baseball America.
In many ways, Godbout is the prototypical Virginia hitter, a solid all-around baseball player with tools that play up thanks to a high baseball IQ. He makes consistent hard contact from the right side of the plate and doesn’t chase or swing-and-miss much (14 percent miss rate in 2024). He could end up with better than average power when all is said and done, with most of it coming right now to his pull side. Godbout appeared to have added some strength this fall, but looked a little stiffer as a result. He’s a fringy runner and that might be trending in the wrong direction with that added bulk.
There was some hope Godbout would get time at shortstop this coming season; not that he’d be able to play there long-term but so scouts could see how athletic he could be, and he did play a few games at the premium position during his brief Cape Cod League stint. But he’s played second base almost exclusively and that added physicality has hampered his range at the keystone, making it unclear where he might profile best defensively long term."