Watch: New Virginia Baseball Head Coach Chris Pollard Arrives In Charlottesville
Virginia Baseball had to replace a legendary head coach when Brian O'Connor left for Mississippi State, but you would be hard-pressed to find anyone to think they did not make the correct hire when they brought in Duke head coach Chris Pollard to replace O'Connor. Pollard has been one of the most accomplished head coaches in the ACC and will be a seamless fit in Charlottesville. Earlier today, Virginia Baseball shared on social media the video of Pollard arriving and getting a tour of the facilities:
Pollard has already gotten a pair of commitments from a pair of former stars that played for him at Duke. According to Kendall Rogers at D1Baseball, former Duke outfielder AJ Gracia and two-player Kyle Johnson are both following former Duke head coach Chris Pollard to Charlottesville. Pollard was announced as the new head coach of Virginia earlier this week and it was expected that some of his former players were going to follow him from Durham. Gracia is one of the top prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft and a huge get for Virginia.
During his time at Duke, Pollard coached 46 Major League Baseball Draft picks, 28 All-ACC selections, nine Freshman All-Americans and seven All-Americans.
Virginia will be Pollard’s fourth stop as a collegiate head coach. Over his 26 seasons as a skipper, Pollard has compiled a career record of 806-614-3, including stops at Pfeiffer (2000-04), Appalachian State (2005-12) and Duke (2013-25). As he did at Duke in 2025, Pollard led Appalachian State to the NCAA Tournament during his final season with the Mountaineers in 2012.
No stranger to postseason baseball in Charlottesville, Pollard coached Duke to the 2023 Charlottesville Super Regional and Appalachian State to the 2012 Charlottesville Regional.
In his final two seasons in Durham, Pollard led the Blue Devils to back-to-back 40-win campaigns for the first time in program history, culminating in Duke hosting its first Super Regional in 2025.
The 2024 season saw the Blue Devils break the home run record for the second consecutive season, recording a program-best 115. Duke finished the 2024 campaign with a 40-20 record, the second time in program history to record 40-plus wins in a season (both under Pollard). The Blue Devils secured their second ACC Tournament title by sweeping the week in Charlotte.
Duke secured the program's third Super Regional appearance in 2023, finishing with a 39-24 record. The Blue Devils were selected to the Conway Regional, advancing to the championship game against host Coastal Carolina, where Duke blasted its way to a 12-3 final in the regional championship.
Pollard led Duke to another historic season in 2021, capturing the program's first ACC Baseball Tournament championship title in program history and its first conference title since 1961.
Duke’s 35 wins in 2019 marked Pollard’s sixth consecutive season with over 30 victories, making the Blue Devil skipper the first head coach to lead Duke to six 30-win seasons in his first seven campaigns. The 2019 season culminated in the program’s second Super Regional appearance, where Duke fell to eventual national champion Vanderbilt.
Under Pollard's guidance, Duke assembled a historic 2018 campaign. Ranked in the preseason for the first time in program history, the 2018 Blue Devils lived up to the early-season hype, achieving the first 40-win season in program history while also earning a program-record 18 ACC wins and advancing to the first NCAA Super Regional in school history.
Pollard and the Blue Devils first burst onto the national scene in 2016 as Duke ended the season with a record of 33-24, which was good enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1961.