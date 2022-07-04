2024 Forward Breona Hurd Commits to UVA Women's Basketball

The three-star forward from Waynesville, Missouri chose Virginia over Missouri and Missouri State

Coach Mox and the Virginia women's basketball program have landed their first commitment in the recruiting class of 2024, as three-star forward Breona Hurd announced her commitment to UVA on Sunday night.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to commit to Coach Mox and the University of Virginia!" Hurd said in a social media post.

Hurd, a 6'2" forward from Waynesville, Missouri, chose the Cavaliers over offers from Missouri and Missouri State. She also took unofficial visits to Iowa and Vanderbilt in June, but ultimately committed to UVA on Sunday.

Hurd is the latest recruiting victory for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton in a stellar first few months on the job as the head women's basketball coach at Virginia. Coach Mox landed commitments from transfers Alexia Smith (Minnesota) and Samantha Brunelle (Notre Dame), a Virginia native and former No. 1 overall high school prospect, as well as from 3,000-point scorer Cady Pauley and top-15 point guard Yonta Vaughn.

Then came the most significant win yet.

Louisa County (VA) native Olivia McGhee, the No. 42 overall prospect in the class of 2023, with offers from nearly 40 schools, announced her commitment to the University of Virginia, choosing UVA over Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

Landing Breona Hurd gives Coach Mox yet another good mark on her recruiting resume as she gets a head start on building her recruiting class of 2024.

