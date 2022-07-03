Sam Hauser Signs Three-Year, $6 Million Deal With Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser signed his first major NBA contract. Courtesy of Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Former Virginia men's basketball standout Sam Hauser has reportedly signed a three-year, $6 million contract to return to the Boston Celtics, as first reported by The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach on Sunday.

After going undrafted, Hauser spent the first half of his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Celtics before signing a standard NBA contract with the organization in February. Hauser appeared in 26 games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game and shooting 43.2% from three and 46.0% from the field. He also made 10 appearances in the G League with the Maine Celtics and averaged 16.9 points per game and shot 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Earlier this week, the Celtics declined their $1.6 million team option for Hauser for next season to make him a restricted free agent and create the possibility for a longer-term deal with Hauser.

Himmelsbach reported that there is hope that Sam Hauser can be a key contributor for the Celtics next season as they look to defend their Eastern Conference title and return to the NBA Finals. The organization made a huge move to bring another former UVA men's basketball star to Boston on Friday, trading five players and a first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics managed to pull off that trade without giving up any of their core stars or key role players, making them an early favorite to win the Eastern Conference again next season. If Hauser can give the Celtics quality minutes with some reliable shooting, their chances of going back to the Finals will be even better.

Sam Hauser will now join the Celtics in the NBA Summer League, joining two fellow UVA basketball alums Jay Huff (Lakers) and Trey Murphy (Pelicans).

See the full schedule of NBA Summer League games taking place from July 2nd to July 17th here: NBA Summer League Schedule

