WATCH: Jay Huff Throws Down Two Reverse Dunks in NBA Summer League
The 2022 NBA Summer League tipped off on Saturday and Jay Huff wasted no time in creating a buzz on NBA twitter with a pair of highlight reverse dunks as part of a very strong opening performance in the Lakers' 100-66 blowout win over the Heat.
See the following video to watch the former Wahoo big man throw down the two reverse dunks:
Huff went 4/7 from the floor and finished with nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. He knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key and also had a third dunk, an impressive one-handed putback.
Just this first performance from Huff, who is currently on a two-way deal with the Lakers, led many Lakers' fans to take to Twitter to express their wishes to see Jay Huff get a shot in the NBA on a standard contract. The tweets speak for themselves:
See Jay Huff and the Lakers take on the Warriors on Saturday at 7:30pm (ET) on NBA TV. See the full NBA Summer League schedule here.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Read More
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Former Hoo Brandon Nakashima Advances Wimbledon Round of 16
Three Former Cavaliers to Play in NBA Summer League
Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leo Afonso | UVA Men's Soccer
NBA World Reacts to Malcolm Brogdon-Celtics Trade
Three-Star In-State Linebacker Kamren Robinson Commits to UVA Football
Indiana Pacers Trade Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics
Anthony Gill Re-Signs With Washington Wizards
UVA Women's Basketball Lands Big-Time Commitment From Star In-State Guard Olivia McGhee