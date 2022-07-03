Skip to main content

WATCH: Jay Huff Throws Down Two Reverse Dunks in NBA Summer League

Huff had two highlight reverse dunks for the Lakers on the first day of the Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer League tipped off on Saturday and Jay Huff wasted no time in creating a buzz on NBA twitter with a pair of highlight reverse dunks as part of a very strong opening performance in the Lakers' 100-66 blowout win over the Heat. 

See the following video to watch the former Wahoo big man throw down the two reverse dunks:

Huff went 4/7 from the floor and finished with nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. He knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key and also had a third dunk, an impressive one-handed putback. 

Just this first performance from Huff, who is currently on a two-way deal with the Lakers, led many Lakers' fans to take to Twitter to express their wishes to see Jay Huff get a shot in the NBA on a standard contract. The tweets speak for themselves: 

See Jay Huff and the Lakers take on the Warriors on Saturday at 7:30pm (ET) on NBA TV. See the full NBA Summer League schedule here.

