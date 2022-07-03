WATCH: Jay Huff Throws Down Two Reverse Dunks in NBA Summer League

Huff had two highlight reverse dunks for the Lakers on the first day of the Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer League tipped off on Saturday and Jay Huff wasted no time in creating a buzz on NBA twitter with a pair of highlight reverse dunks as part of a very strong opening performance in the Lakers' 100-66 blowout win over the Heat.

See the following video to watch the former Wahoo big man throw down the two reverse dunks:

Huff went 4/7 from the floor and finished with nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. He knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key and also had a third dunk, an impressive one-handed putback.

Just this first performance from Huff, who is currently on a two-way deal with the Lakers, led many Lakers' fans to take to Twitter to express their wishes to see Jay Huff get a shot in the NBA on a standard contract. The tweets speak for themselves:

See Jay Huff and the Lakers take on the Warriors on Saturday at 7:30pm (ET) on NBA TV. See the full NBA Summer League schedule here.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Former Hoo Brandon Nakashima Advances Wimbledon Round of 16

Three Former Cavaliers to Play in NBA Summer League

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leo Afonso | UVA Men's Soccer

NBA World Reacts to Malcolm Brogdon-Celtics Trade

Three-Star In-State Linebacker Kamren Robinson Commits to UVA Football

Indiana Pacers Trade Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics

Anthony Gill Re-Signs With Washington Wizards

UVA Women's Basketball Lands Big-Time Commitment From Star In-State Guard Olivia McGhee