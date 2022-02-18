Skip to main content
College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Photo courtesy of Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast. 

Note: Lunardi's bracket was updated on February 18th and Palm's bracket was updated on February 17th. 

ACC Men's Basketball Bracketology

TeamRecordJoe Lunardi (ESPN)Jerry Palm (CBS)

Duke

22-4, 12-3

No. 2 - South

No. 3 - West

Notre Dame

19-7, 12-3

No. 9 - Midwest

No. 8 - West

Miami

19-7, 11-4

No. 9 - East

No. 9 - East

North Carolina

18-8, 10-5

No. 12 - West

-

Wake Forest

20-7, 10-6

No. 9 - South

First Four Out

Virginia

16-10, 10-6

-

-

Virginia Tech

16-10, 8-7

Next Four Out

-

Syracuse

13-12, 7-7

-

-

Florida State

14-11, 7-8

-

-

Pittsburgh

11-16, 6-10

-

-

Louisville

11-14, 5-10

-

-

Boston College

9-15, 4-10

-

-

Clemson

12-14, 4-11

-

-

NC State

11-16, 4-12

-

-

Georgia Tech

10-15, 3-11

-

-

