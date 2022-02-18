College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.

Note: Lunardi's bracket was updated on February 18th and Palm's bracket was updated on February 17th.

Team Record Joe Lunardi (ESPN) Jerry Palm (CBS) Duke 22-4, 12-3 No. 2 - South No. 3 - West Notre Dame 19-7, 12-3 No. 9 - Midwest No. 8 - West Miami 19-7, 11-4 No. 9 - East No. 9 - East North Carolina 18-8, 10-5 No. 12 - West - Wake Forest 20-7, 10-6 No. 9 - South First Four Out Virginia 16-10, 10-6 - - Virginia Tech 16-10, 8-7 Next Four Out - Syracuse 13-12, 7-7 - - Florida State 14-11, 7-8 - - Pittsburgh 11-16, 6-10 - - Louisville 11-14, 5-10 - - Boston College 9-15, 4-10 - - Clemson 12-14, 4-11 - - NC State 11-16, 4-12 - - Georgia Tech 10-15, 3-11 - -

Lunardi has five teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina Wake Forest. He also has Virginia Tech in his next four out.

Palm has three teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Notre Dame, and Miami. He has Wake Forest in his first four out.