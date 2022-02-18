College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament
Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.
Note: Lunardi's bracket was updated on February 18th and Palm's bracket was updated on February 17th.
|Team
|Record
|Joe Lunardi (ESPN)
|Jerry Palm (CBS)
Duke
22-4, 12-3
No. 2 - South
No. 3 - West
Notre Dame
19-7, 12-3
No. 9 - Midwest
No. 8 - West
Miami
19-7, 11-4
No. 9 - East
No. 9 - East
North Carolina
18-8, 10-5
No. 12 - West
-
Wake Forest
20-7, 10-6
No. 9 - South
First Four Out
Virginia
16-10, 10-6
-
-
Virginia Tech
16-10, 8-7
Next Four Out
-
Syracuse
13-12, 7-7
-
-
Florida State
14-11, 7-8
-
-
Pittsburgh
11-16, 6-10
-
-
Louisville
11-14, 5-10
-
-
Boston College
9-15, 4-10
-
-
Clemson
12-14, 4-11
-
-
NC State
11-16, 4-12
-
-
Georgia Tech
10-15, 3-11
-
-
Read More
Lunardi has five teams in his latest March Madness projections: Duke, Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina Wake Forest. He also has Virginia Tech in his next four out.
Palm has three teams in his latest NCAA Tournament projections: Duke, Notre Dame, and Miami. He has Wake Forest in his first four out.