Can Ryan Odom End Virginia’s NCAA Tournament Win Drought?
Virginia men’s basketball has not won an NCAA Tournament game since April 8th, 2019, which was an astounding 2,294 days ago. That day, the Hoos hoisted their first-ever National Championship trophy, completing the turnaround title that etched Tony Bennett’s legacy in the history books. Since then, a lot has changed, and although there was optimism of tournament success beyond 2019 under Bennett, the Cavaliers made three tournament appearances, losing their first game each time.
Despite this, the Hoos have been more than capable of winning, though they have failed to make it over the hump.
In 2021, off the heels of COVID, Virginia entered the NCAA Tournament as a four seed after the ACC Tournament was cut short due to a COVID outbreak. The Hoos faced off against No. 13 seed Ohio, and despite having a 38-31 lead in the second half, ultimately were upset 62-58 after an 18-2 run by Ohio midway through the second half.
A year later, the Cavs missed the NCAA Tournament but bounced back in 2023 to earn a four seed, this time around facing off against the Furman Paladins. Virginia led 32-27 at the halftime break, but was outscored 41-35 in the second half. Most notably, the Hoos led 67-65 with 12.3 seconds remaining before an errant pass by Kihei Clark allowed Furman to regain possession and fire up a game-winning shot that grazed through the basket with 2.4 seconds remaining, sending Virginia home.
In 2024, Virginia clawed back into the NCAA Tournament, this time as a ten seed, and squared off against Colorado State in the First Four. Despite the opportunity, the Cavaliers were outclassed by Colorado State, losing 67-42, as Virginia had no answers on the offensive side of the ball.
This past year, the Cavaliers under Ron Sanchez suffered their first losing season since 2009-10, but now Ryan Odom and his superclass of transfers can change the narrative of what looked to be a fading Virginia program.
Since his hiring, Odom has brought in nine transfers, with the most recent being Thijs de Ridder, who, alongside Johann Grünloh, were both projected second-round draft picks in this past NBA Draft. Odom also brought in a point-producing point guard in Malik Thomas from San Francisco, along with three-point shooting specialists Jacari White, Sam Lewis, and Devin Tillis.
BYU point guard Dallin Hall also arrives in Charlottesville after helping the Cougars to two wins in the NCAA Tournament this past season, which included a win over Odom’s VCU in the first round. Hall is a proven passer as he dished out ten assists through the first two games.
The assembled roster will allow Odom to perfectly execute his style of play, which will be significantly faster than Tony Bennett’s teams. With a ton of three-point shooters, this team will also be able to stretch the floor, which is massive for teams come March.
If this streak of losses in the NCAA Tournament is going to end, it could certainly come this year, which would be an impressive way to kick off the Ryan Odom era of Virginia men’s basketball.