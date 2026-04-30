Sam Lewis was a big-time player that head coach Ryan Odom brought back to the team last season. He is one of three starters who make their return to the Cavaliers this season. It was a big-time return for Coach Odom and gives him some continuity to the starting lineup. He now pairs dynamite point guard Chance Mallory with Lewis to make a formidable backcourt. We saw the pair close out quite a few games together last season.

CBS Sports writer Isaac Trotter highlighted Lewis as a second-year transfer poised to make a jump. Here is what he said.

“Lewis assimilated into the ACC nicely after transferring in from Toledo. The sleek, 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing started 35 games, averaged over 10 points and drained 40% of his 3-pointers in 25.4 minutes for a deep Virginia club that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lewis would've been a top-30 player in the transfer portal if he had entered. Instead, Virginia gets him back for a second season in Hooville.”

What does he need to improve?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

His biggest area of improvement, he highlighted, was his decision-making and being able to distribute the basketball at a higher clip.

“Lewis has to streamline his decision-making a bit after barely having more assists than turnovers (51 to 47). Lewis flashed real three-level scoring ability in a hybrid, fill-in-the-gaps role, shooting 40% from 3-point range, 40% on midrange pull-up jumpers and 59% at the rim. With speedy point guard Chance Mallory and bruising forward Thijs de Ridder returning, Lewis can keep humming in that off-ball role, but more on-ball reps will be funneled his way. We already know Lewis is a bucket. But if he becomes a primary fulcrum of this UVa offense, Lewis can be an All-ACC selection in 2026-27,” said Trotter.

For Lewis, his ability to spread the floor will be massive, and he is easily the best shooter on the team who is returning. His ability to be efficient from the three-point line helps the Cavaliers a lot and will be a big factor from the perimeter. Lewis is also an excellent off-the-ball player and is even better in catch-and-shoot situations. His return gives Virginia a solid two guard who has improved as a defender and a person who can create his own shot. Now the question will be if he can facilitate more and get more chances for his teammates. He should be able to put together his best season yet.