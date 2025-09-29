Dallin Hall Fills Out the UVA Starting Backcourt after Three Seasons At BYU
Guard Dalin Hall is projected to be the starting point guard of this re-invted Virginia offense created through the portal. If the football team's success from the transfer portal is any sign of what is to come, Hoo's Basketball fans should be excited. According to 247Sports, Hall is the 228th-ranked transfer but 20th best combo guard on the market.
Let's take a look at the newest playmaker coming to Charlottesville this basketball season.
Step Back In Junior Year
Hall's first two seasons with BYU were extremely promising. As a freshman Hall averaged over seven points and three assists shooting around 37% from three playing just 20 minutes per game. Hall earned a selection to the WCC All-Freshman Team. His sophomore season was a jump up. In just under 30 minutes per game, the Utah native averaged nine points per game, five assists and over three rebounds a game. Hall was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team.
Hall's efficiency from the field was never his strong suit but it took a hit in his junior year. In his third season with the Cougars, Hall shot career-low 40% from the field averaging career-lows in points and three-point percentage, as well.
Hall's drop in production was connected to the arrival of Egor Demin at BYU. The freshman came in and averaged over 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds as a 6'9" guard. Demin was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team before drafted eighth overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Before BYU
Hall served a two-year mission as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fresno.
Hall attended Fremont High School where he was rated the 67th best point guard in the 2020 senior class. According to Virginia Athletics, Hall averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and seven rebounds as a senior, being named Utah Gatorade Player of the Year and Utah Mr. Basketball. Hall was also named All-area MVP and earned first-team state honors as a high school junior.
Playstyle: Pure Playmaker
The senior is a smooth ball handler and playmaker. Hall can move the ball while also being able to add some scoring from the point guard position. The 6'4", 200 lbs guard is not exactly the best shooter on the floor at any time but he can get his buckets when he has an opening but he primarily serves as a facilitator for offensive weapons who need to put up more shots in this offense.
His measurements and skillset match up best with an NBA player like Washington Wizard guard Tyus Jones. Both are reliable playmakers who do not do anything too flashy but also don't pay for taking those unnecessary risks.
Both can make a shot when called upon but, once again, they are primarily on the floor to get shooters and the front court open looks to put the ball in the basket. Hall should also bring an essence of authority as an experienced leader for multiple years at the college level.