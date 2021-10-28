Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Watch: De’Andre Hunter Locks Up Brandon Ingram to Secure Win for Hawks

    Hunter received some high praise for forcing Ingram to miss his game-winning shot attempt on Wednesday night
    Author:

    Brandon Ingram had a chance to hit a game-winning shot for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Trailing by one point with only seconds remaining, Ingram tried to drive and find his spot, but the hounding defense of De’Andre Hunter forced Ingram to miss the shot badly, all but securing the victory for the Hawks.

    Hunter and Ingram battled for the entire game. Ingram managed 20 points and eight rebounds, but Hunter held Ingram to just 8 of 21 shooting. Hunter got the last laugh as he caused Ingram to air-ball the game-winning shot attempt and seal the Atlanta win.

    While Hunter did not have the greatest offensive performance with only 13 points and two rebounds, he did receive a lot of credit and praise for his lockdown defense on Brandon Ingram, especially late in the game.

    Coming into Wednesday’s game, Hunter was already being heralded for his strong defensive play through the first three games of the season. Even while guarding the opposing team’s best players, Hunter has put up some extremely impressive defensive numbers:

    Given his collegiate basketball roots with Tony Bennett at the University of Virginia, UVA fans probably are not very surprised to see Hunter excelling on the defensive end in the NBA. Although the season just began, Hunter is already making an early, but strong case to make an NBA All-Defensive Team this season. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Joe Harris Becomes Nets’ All-Time Leader in Three-Pointers Made

    Looking Back at Virginia's Epic Two-Game Series with BYU in 2013 and 2014

    Nick Jackson: UVA Football Not Satisfied with 6-2 Start

    Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

    The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    De'Andre Hunter Atlanta Hawks, Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans
    Basketball

    Watch: De’Andre Hunter Locks Up Brandon Ingram to Secure Win for Hawks

    39 seconds ago
    Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
    Basketball

    Joe Harris Becomes Nets’ All-Time Leader in Three-Pointers Made

    9 hours ago
    Taryn Torres, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 1 UVA Women’s Soccer Looks for Revenge Against No. 3 Florida State in Regular Season Finale

    14 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    17 hours ago
    David Watford, Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Looking Back at Virginia's Epic Two-Game Series with BYU in 2013 and 2014

    23 hours ago
    Nick Jackson, Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Nick Jackson: UVA Football Not Satisfied with 6-2 Start

    Oct 26, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 1 in the Country in Latest Rankings

    Oct 26, 2021
    Melodie Collard, Hibah Shaikh, Natasha Subhash, Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis
    All Sports

    UVA’s Natasha Subhash Takes Home ITA Atlantic Singles Title

    Oct 26, 2021