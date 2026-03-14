Duke Opens As Big Favorite Against Virginia In ACC Tournament Championship

Virginia is going to face Duke in the ACC Championship tonight and despite Duke missing two of its best players, the Cavaliers are still going to be large underdogs for tonight's game.

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Duke has opened as an 8.5 point favorite in this game and the over/under is starting at 139.5. This is going to be a matchup of two of the best defensive teams in the country and it should be a much better matchup than the first time.

Virginia is 13-1 in their last 14 games, and the only team that has beaten them in that time frame is Duke, and they beat UVA by 25 points. UVA scored a season-low 51 points in the loss

Looking at the rematch

UVA is 1-32 all-time vs. top-ranked opponents. The good news for the Hoos is that they are not going to be playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers are 54-127 all-time vs. the Blue Devils, including a 12-61 mark in Durham. UVA is 1-4 in its last five games vs. Duke and 3-7 in its last 10. UVA is 0-17 vs. Duke when the Blue Devils have been ranked No. 1

UVA was held to fewer than 30 points in the first half for the fourth time (vs. Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Boston College), and UVA shot 32% (9 for 32) in the first half, including 23.5% (4 of 17) from 3-point range. It was an ugly offensive game, and they are going to need a far better performance tonight than they got a couple of weeks ago.

If Virginia plays like it did against Miami on Friday, it will give itself a chance, and after the game, Ryan Odom says this team just needs to keep doing what they do:

"Yeah, I think we just have to do what we do. The moment can't be too big for us. We're just going to prepare for the next game, whoever we play, and get ready just like we did today. There's no reason to change anything at this point. We're however many games into the season and these guys know how we do things, and there's a process, and we've just got to stick with that."

Virginia vs Duke tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.