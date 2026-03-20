Everything From Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and Virginia Basketball After UVA's Win Over Arizona State

The Cavaliers season continues.

It was not a pretty game, but the Hoos are advancing to the first round to play Georgia. The defense for UVA was awesome and it propelled them to victory.

After the game, Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, as well as Caitlin Weimar and Kymora Johnson spoke with the media and here is everything they had to say:

Opening Statement

" Really proud of our players. That was a gutsy performance. We had to ground that one out. Arizona State, they're a very physical defensive team. That's what they're known for. They make it hard for you to run anything. They really make it hard for 40 minutes. I was just proud of our players, just kind of weather the storm through some of the adversity we hit in the game but we were so urgent at the end and we just stayed together and really was on one accord."

1. On facing adversity but coming out on top...

"KYMORA JOHNSON: "Yeah, we always tell ourselves next shot. That's what everybody was saying when we come into the huddles. I heard it from literally every single player, Coach. We just kept shooting and eventually they fell and when they needed to fall they fell."



CAITLIN WEIMAR: "I think we really tried our best to just focus on defense, too. When the shots weren't following, we just knew we had to get some stops and just keep on pushing through that and hopefully the offense would come so it's a kind of what we did."

2. On the assessment of the game knowing that Arizona State was going through adversity...

"With all due respect, I'm not really concerned about that. I was concerned about our players. We had to go through a lot.



We've been through a lot of adversity. Especially the end of our season, we have players who have been through adversity. We've been -- there's a lot on our side, too. Some stays in-house. Some we've talked about in media prior to the game.



I'm just proud of our team. I'm proud of the win. This is big for our program and for us to do it in a way where we had to weather the storm, we had to rely on our defendants which is something we better at this last week and a half. I'm just really proud of our effort."

3. On the mindset going into the Georgia game...

"Yeah, Georgia's a physical team, too. They're a defensive team. That's what their coach is known for, Coach Abe. Known her a long time. Have tremendous respect for her and everything she does. It's going to be another physical game. It's going to be another game where we have to be able to run our stuff and set and use screens, execute, out of time-outs, things like that, which today we were kind of thrown off.



We'll get better and we'll continue to get better but we live to fight another day. We're blessed for that opportunity and now it's about recovering from this game, resting, getting back to it tomorrow."