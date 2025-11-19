Everything From Head coach Ryan Odom Ahead Of The Greenbrier Classic This Week
Virginia head basketball Coach Ryan Odom talked to the media ahead of the Greenbrier Classic Tip-Off Classic and gave his thoughts on the team and the matchups this week for the Hoos. Here is everything he had to say.
On where he has seen the most growth from his guys…
“I think defensively, the guys have gotten better. We've gotten off to a good start offensively. I think the guys are sharing the basketball a little bit better each performance, each game that has happened. I think the press has gotten a little bit better as well, more consistent. The rebounding is improving. The offensive rebounding has been really good. Certainly, we need to improve on our defensive rebounding, and we're working through that now.”
On the Greenbrier tip-off…
“It's going to be really good competition. We're excited about playing Northwestern and then obviously playing Butler after that, a day and a half later. We're excited about the trip to play in front of our fans. We're excited that a lot of the fans are going to be able to make the trip to watch us play there. It's another opportunity for us to test ourselves against some really good competition. So, we'll find out a lot about ourselves when we take the court.
On the challenges that Northwestern presents…
“They're a well-balanced team. Uh, but you start out with (Nick) Martinelli. I mean, he's a dynamite player, you know, led the Big 10 in scoring last year, 20 a game, and is, you know, doing it again this season. They've added some really dynamite transfers, (Arrinten)Page and (Jayden) Reid, and some others. They've returned some guys that, you know, have really helped their team. They're balanced on both sides of the ball. Their defense is really good. They're very urgent. On top of things offensively, they're tough to guard because they go to him, to Martinelli, that is, and Page. They get to the free-throw line a ton. They play fast in transition, so they test you there. It's going to be a tough matchup, no doubt.”
On how he has been settling into Virginia…
“Yeah, it's been tremendous. We've loved every second. You know, our family has for sure. Our coaching staff has. We've enjoyed getting acclimated to Virginia and the traditions here. Coaching in JPJ (John Paul Jones Arena). There's nothing like it. Our fans are the best, and so we're excited about the season and excited about, you know, the opportunity that lies ahead for this team.”
On what he has seen from this team compared to other successful teams throughout his career….
“Certainly offensive firepower. A little bit more versatility than some of the other teams that we've coached in terms of inside and out. Our big guys, you know, can be dominant at times. They protect the basket. They have the ability to score in and around the rim. And then we have, you know, good shooting, you know, around and good ball handling.When you have that balance there, you have a chance; it gives you a really good chance to be competitive and hopefully win games. We're still a work in progress and and, uh, you know, our guys are committed to working every day to you know, being the best team that we can possibly be and and trying to reach our our full potential.”
On what he wants to see his team improve on prior to ACC play…
“Yeah, definitely defensive rebounding. You know, that's something that we're working on. We're working on limiting the fouls that we commit. We fouled a little bit too much, you know, in the first four games. That can happen when you're pressing up full court. You're going to have some times where you get a little bit too aggressive. I've been pleased, you know, with the rim protection. We're guarding twos and threes pretty well. We're limiting the volume of threes that other teams are shooting against us. Even a team like Marshall, who you came in shooting, you know, 50 some% of their shots were, you know, from three, we kept that number down just by getting outside the line and guarding them. A lot of things to still improve upon, but you know, it's early in the season.”
On Virginia getting acknowledged and picking up votes in the AP Poll….
“Not really. You know, it's too early to tell right now where teams are at. I mean, certainly the teams that have returning guys, and you know, teams that are in the top five to 10, you know, in the country. As you know, these polls change as the year goes along, and you know the key for us and for the ACC is playing some good basketball in non-conference and trying to get as many key wins for our conference as we can.”
On Thijis de Ridder…
“I mean, Tess is a veteran. He's a tough matchup for other teams, and certainly he his physicality, you know, is evident, you know, whenever you watch him out there playing, you know, he's just a physical guy, whether it's on offense or defense. I think he gives us a calming presence out there. He's been through a lot of basketball and different situations, you know, over the course of his career. There are also some differences, you know, between, you know, FIBA basketball and college basketball. So every now and then you'll see some interesting reactions from both he and Johann (Grünloh),which has to give us a little bit of a laugh, you know, from time to time. Really excited that he's here with us and and he's enjoying, you know, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.”
On Chance Mallory….
“I mean, Chance has been tremendous. He comes in, he subs in and gives us a burst, you know, and a boost right away. You know, when he enters the court, he's always going to make the spectacular play, but it's never about that, actually. He is very steady, and I'm confident in his ball handling. His teammates are confident in his ball handling and his shooting. What I've really been impressed with him has been his defense. You know, his full-court defense, his half-court defense will switch, and teams will try to take advantage of him, and a lot of times it's his advantage, and they don't realize it because he's just so tough. We're excited that he's here.”
Devin Tillis injury update…
“We don't have an exact target date. It's really just day by day. You know, testing him, giving him a little bit more each day. And so, he's entering the mix with our guys now, you know, we're hopeful that he can play sooner than later.”
On the chemistry with the team and guys fitting together…
“Yeah, I think the time spent off the court over the course of the summer together and the different activities that we did together, I think really helped us, and the players took it on their own as well. They understood this is an entirely new team, and if we don't get together right now, it's going to be hard to do it, you know, when the pressure's on. I think our guys, you know, did a nice job, you know, over the course of the summer and the fall of getting from the place and getting acclimated here to UVA and experiencing all that UVA has to offer, but also spending time together and getting to know one another on a deeper level. That's a part of the game. When you have guys that are committed to one another and play for one another, you have a much better chance to win. It's never been harder in college athletics than it is right now to put cohesive units together because of the movement that happens in athletics now certainly in basketball.It happens more than maybe even in some other sports. I'm excited about the guys that we brought in and excited about what they've done so far, you know, in terms of getting to know one another and playing for the place and one another.”
